Pandora Is Launching Its First Ever Jewellery Advent Calendar – And It’s Definitely Going To Sell Out

When it comes to creating jewellery people really want to wear, there's one brand on the high street which never fails to disappoint. Pandora's charm bracelets regularly sell out, with many of its accompanying charms even going viral on TikTok – and that's before we even touch on the glow-in-the-dark pieces. So, fans will be excited to hear that, for the first time ever, Pandora is launching a jewellery advent calendar.

The 12 Days of Pandora includes, as the name suggests, 12 exciting boxes filled with treasures for your jewellery box. A limited edition, UK exclusive, the calendar is packed with bracelets, charms, earrings and necklaces, as well as vouchers for a care kit and a jewellery box.

You'd think that with so many gems on offer, this advent calendar would cost a small fortune. On the contrary, it's £350 but its contents is worth £550 – that's a 42% discount.

This is the ultimate treat to give yourself, largely as a reward for (nearly) making it through the year. Or, if you're already thinking about what to buy that family member who has everything, problem solved.

Launching on October 10th, it's safe to say this advent calendar will sell super quickly. If you really want to ensure you don't miss out, you could sign up to be a My Pandora member, which means you'll receive an exclusive invitation to shop the calendar before everyone else.

While you wait for the on-sale date, see exactly what's inside below. And don't forget to set a reminder for October 10th – you'll need to act fast.

What's Inside The Pandora Jewellery Advent Calendar?

1. Silver Sliding Bracelet - worth £55

2. Ice Murano Charm - worth £35

3. Openwork Charm - worth £25

4. 2x Clear Pave Clip Charm - worth £70

5. Elevated Heart Necklace - worth £70

6. Elevated Heart Stud Earrings - worth £55

7. Small O-pendant & Curb Chain Necklace - worth £80

8. Care Kit Voucher - worth £15

9. Padlock & Key charm pendant - worth £55

10. Jewellery Box Voucher - worth £25

11. Snowglobe dangle charm - worth £60