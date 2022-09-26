Monikh Dale Has Collaborated With Daphine On An Amazing Jewellery Collection – And Prices Start From £60

If you're the kind of person who wears the same jewellery all the time - whether your approach is minimal or more layered - you might look, occasionally, for something special to add to your collection. And we've got just the thing. Monikh Dale, the influential stylist and taste-maker, has just joined forces with Daphine, the affordable brand that makes every day jewellery (in the best sense; you won't want to take these classic-with-a-twist pieces off). Dale is the first in a number of design partnerships as part of The Daphine Collective, an opportunity for the brand's founders, Damasia Ball and Philippine de Follin, to work with the women who inspire and uplift them.

The six-piece collection drops today and, with prices starting from £60 for the gold-plated anklet, it couldn't be more ideal for a self-gift that you've saved up for. Dale's starting point was a sentimental one - the jewellery belonging to her maternal grandparents that her mother now owns - and each piece is named after a member of her family.

'I remember looking at them in her jewellery box.' The Charan Bangle, for example, is based on one of her grandfather's. 'His was silver, absolutely huge. One of [ my ] most vivid memories of him is looking at how immense his hands were - and the stunning peacock he had tattooed across them.' She also remembers a ring of her grandmother's that had lost its large central stone. 'My mum took it to a jewellers in the '90s and had it replaced with a golden woven design,' she says. 'I remember seeing just how precious this was to my mum, all over her face, to be able to keep a little bit of her mum with her after all those years apart, it’s very powerful.'

She's been a long-time fan of Daphine. 'They cater for all ages - me, my sisters and my mum all own the same pieces and have since the brand first launched,' she says. She tends to either mix a few of the collection's items together - the Charan Bangle, the Jogi Ring, and the Deol Ring - or just wear the Parveen Ring, a chunky pinky style with oval-shaped mother of pearl. But there is one piece she wears all day, every day. 'I never take off the anklet. I wear it all year round and feel naked without it.'