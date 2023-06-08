These Are The Viral Earrings Loved By Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

We can all agree that adding jewellery to an understated look can dramatically elevate it. Everyone knows that jeans + a crisp white shirt + classic gold hoops is a one-way-ticket to chic. But finding affordable jewellery can sometimes be difficult. We've all had a necklace that has turned our neck skin green (not cool). So we were all ears when this under-the-radar brand got the celebrity seal of approval from Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Founded by designer Sophie Howard, you probably can't go for a scroll on the 'gram without seeing By Pariah, despite the fact that it was only founded in 2016. From amethyst rings to essential everyday hoops, it's definitely making waves in the jewellery game.

And the latest celebrity to cosign this message is Kendall. Taking to her grid yesterday, the model donned the Curve Hopped Earrings, which are quickly becoming a must-have among A-listers...

And to add to the celebrity endorsements? Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, both of whom are going for gold. Hailey stepped out in the Sabine Hooped Earrings, which completely elevated this simple yet statement-making triple black look.

Also going for similar vibes - Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who wore the same £600 earrings as Hailey.

Affordability is central for By Pariah, as is longevity (no more rusting after two wears), craftsmanship and sustainability. And with all the celebs rocking it, it wouldn't be bold to assume the label sits well in the thousands - but it doesn't. The Curved Hoop Earrings, for example, are £200.

By Pariah is certainly a hot topic. Want to add a few pieces to your jewellery box? Our Grazia- approved picks are/ below...

