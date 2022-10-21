15 Black-Owned Jewellery Brands To Add To Your Collection

We all enjoy a little finishing touch to an outfit; a stack of gold bracelets here, a sparkling statement earring there. If your jewellery box is looking slightly lack lustre right now, it's time to give it a revamp. From precious stones and expertly cut gems you'll keep forever at Mateo to YAM's beaded earrings that will brighten up the dullest of days, here are 15 of the best black-owned jewellery brands to get to know right now.

London based Chalk create geometric, architectural inspired jewellery all designed and crafted by Founder Malaika, head here for statement pieces you'll wear again and again.

Mateo designer and 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finalist, Matthew Harris, creates beautiful investment pieces to keep forever using precious stones, pearls and beads - and if you need any more convincing; Rihanna, Bella Hadid and Eva Chan are already fans.

Founded by Ashley Alexis McFarlane, Omi Wood jewellery pays homage to McFarlane's Jamaican-Akan-Indigneous-Maroon heritage through the meanings of 'Omi' and 'Wood', the handmade collections are created using fair-trade African gold and ethically sourced fine metals

Ghanaian-born Emefa Cole, launched her eponymous label in 2012 designing jewellery inspired by both her heritage and natural landscapes using stones sourced by African gem-cutters and 100% recycled metals. Alongside designing, Cole was appointed as the first Diaspora Jewellery curator for the V&A earlier this year.

Luxury jewellery label, KHIRY embodies contemporary design and craftsmanship. Founded by Jameel Mohammed in 2016, KHIRY create statement and wearable vermeil jewellery inspired by the beauty and culture of the African Diaspora.

Los Angeles based White Space, founded by Khadijah Fulton, is a jewellery label offering subtle yet seriously chic designs, the minimal pieces use recycled 14kt gold and ethically sourced diamonds.

Shayba Muhammad launched Mahnal in 2018, focussing on jewellery to be worn and inspire women hand crafted using solid brass to create abstract silhouettes.

SOKO's jewellery is simple and carefully crafted, connecting Kenyan artisans to the global market - explore their collection of rings, chunky hoops and bangles to wear everyday.

MIHII are a UK based jewellery brand, their collection of hoops chains, hoops, and huggies are tarnish free so you can wear day in, day out.

Founded by Neumi Anekhe in 2018, OMA The Label has already gone on to be stocked at the likes of Selfridges, the 18kt gold plated chains, earrings and bracelets make the perfect addition to any outfit.

Working from her studio in Hackney, Marcia Vidal hand crafts beautiful jewellery for 'for women with one foot in the material world and one foot in the spirit world who are looking for jewellery to be worn as more than simply decoration but as symbols of what they wish to manifest and become.'

Gina Feldman co-founded Auvere with, now husband, Steven Feldman in 2016, designer Gina creates contemporary, high karat jewellery for lovers of gold.

Handmade jewellery brand YAM was founded by Morgan Thomas, working from her studio in Queens, NY, each pieces if handmade to order, we love the cute beaded earrings and pearly swirls.

Designer Kassandra Lauren Gordon's passion began after receiving a locket from her Mother at the age of 9, sparking her love for all things fine jewellery.

As seen on supermodel Bella Hadid, LA based Ten Wilde was founded in 2016 by Tenisha Wilde specialising in all things gold, from zodiac logo chains to twisted hoops.