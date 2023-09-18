Meghan Markle’s Zara Playsuit Proves She’s Queen Of The High-Low Wardrobe

Arriving at the 7th day of the Invictus Games over the weekend, Markle stepped out in a monochrome ensemble that gave serious stealth wealth appeal. And, if there’s anyone who can nail a high-low outfit, it’s Meghan Markle . Case in point, pairing a crisp Celine blazer with, that’s right, a playsuit from high-street powerhouse, Zara.

Whilst we're used to seeing Markle in red-carpet ready gowns, this outfit is just the latest in a series of more laid-back looks from the Duchess. Just last week, Meghan arrived to watch a wheelchair basketball game dressed in J. Crew cardigan and STAUD linen shorts (naturally, these promptly sold out) paired perfectly with Chanel flats, another perfect example of how to mix luxury and high-street. And, as Harry and Meghan move further away from their previous Royal roles into the celebrity-sphere, could these more relatable outfits all be part of the plan to appeal to the masses?