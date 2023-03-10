The Love Islanders Saved Their Best Outfits Of The Season For Date Night

We can all agree it's been a crazy nine weeks of Love Island. We've seen everything on the emotional spectrum from laughter to intense recouplings, and it's safe to say this season's cast will truly be missed. One thing's for certain, we'll be sad to let go of the fashion moments (cough cough, we are never letting go of that iconic two-piece from Versace).
The Love Islanders certainly saved their best looks till last as three of the final couples - Samie and Tom, Ron and Lana, Shaq and Tanya - headed towards their epic dates on last night's episode! Amy Bannerman, Love Island's stylist and second-hand expert, said, 'I love how the Islanders have dressed up for this special night, showing their individual style and how premium pre-loved can look.' We agree!
SEE: The Love Island Date-Night Looks
Heading out first, for their breakfast date on the lake, Lana stole the show in a white off-the-shoulder dress from Meshki. Opting for a more laidback look - in the combo of a Reiss khaki long sleeve-shirt and Arne navy shorts, both from eBay - Ron looked just as good!
Turning up the heat, Samie went for a Casino Royale-inspired dress, wowing in Club London. Perhaps channeling James Bond, Tom picked Samie up in a classic red Ferrari, wearing a white Moschino shirt and beige Reiss trousers, before whisking her off to their dinner date.
As the sun went down, Shaq and Tanya arrived at their after-hours date underneath the stars. Tanya wore a stunning white Rat & Boa fringed dress, whilst Shaq opted for a fun vintage pattern shirt.