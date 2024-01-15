  1. Home|
Don’t Know What To Wear In The Cold? Katie Holmes Has Nailed The Perfect (Easy) Winter Outfit

You've probably got these pieces in your wardrobe.

katie holmes winter outfit
by Renee Washington |
Published on
1
When it comes to winter, the main focus is staying warm and style often becomes an after-thought. Wrapping up with a scarf, a big coat and layering whatever we can underneath to fight the cold is top of the list. But Katie Holmes is someone who knows how to strike the perfect balance between stylish and suitably toasty.

Often on chilly New York mornings, the actor can be seen mix and matching cold-weather staples, with The Frankie Shop's camel coat a main fixture in her wardrove (she's been spotted on three occasions with it on).

Katie Holmes

Beneath the coat, Holmes sported grey sweats – a casual choice that would have felt like getting a cosy hug in the winter chill. On her feet, she rocked Adidas Sambas – a woman after our own hearts. Completing the look, the actor slung a big tote bag over her shoulder – a reminder that functionality doesn’t have to compromise style.

Holmes, in her simple and warm ensemble, proved that the perfect winter outfit is often hiding in plain sight within our own wardrobes. All it takes is a keen eye for pairing everyday pieces together to make something special.

Shop her full look below...

SHOP: Katie Holmes's Perfect Casual Winter Outfit

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Renee Washington, Grazia's Digital Fashion and Beauty Assistant, lives online. With a penchant for wispy lashes and streetwear, she writes about the worlds of fashion and beauty from the viewpoint of the modern fashion girlie.

