Griselda: Where To Shop Sofia Vergara’s Outfits And Embrace The Mob Wife Aesthetic Wholeheartedly

Griselda is all at once a thrilling and sombre tale. Sure, we’ve seen the story of a drug lord many a time on our screens - Narcos, Breaking Bad- but Netflix’s Griselda boasts the first female lead in the genre. It's also a vehicle for Sofia Vergara to prove that not only does she have the comedic chops shown in her role as Gloria in Modern Family, she also has the gravitas to pull off a purely dramatic role. It's just an added bonus that she wears a fantastic wardrobe in Griselda.

As explained in the real life story of Griselda Blanco, Griselda tells the story of the woman known as the 'godmother of cocaine', a drug lord operating in Miami in the '70s and '80s. She was born in Columbia and was reportedly involved in violent crime from the age of 11. She eventually married drug trafficker Alberto Bravo in the 1970s, which is how she got into the cocaine trade. By the late 1970s, Blanco had moved to Miami and became one of the world's wealthiest drug lords. According to reports, she smuggled more than three tonnes of cocaine into the US every year, netting some $80m each month.

©netflix

This brutal yet ever-fascinating story is translated beautifully to the screen, which is further elevated by the show's stellar wardrobe. Naturally, given the time in which the show is set, costume designer Sarah Evelyn Bram sourced many pieces from vintage stores. There's particularly a lot of original Diane von Furstenberg pieces, one of which Vergara wears in the first scene. To achieve the more high-octane glamorous outfits, Bram found some vintage Versace, as well as some Haltson-esque dresses.

Somehow, the show has managed to arrive just as the internet is dissecting the Mob Wife Aesthetic, a fever dream of animal print, faux-fur coats, gold jewellery and designer handbags (the bigger the logo, the better, naturally). Vergara's outfits in Griselda fit right into that mould with exaggerated silhouettes, satin prints, flared jeans and gaudy jewellery - it's all here.

Interestingly, some of the biggest trends for spring/summer 2024 include high-rise, wide leg trousers, certainly with their roots in the 1970s. Vergara, as Blanco, pairs hers with tucked-in satin shirts, while the wealth of metallic pieces she wears echo many designers's proclivity for lamé, sequins, silver and gold this season. From Ralph Lauren's one-shoulder gold lamé gown (as seen on Christy Turlington) to Roksanda's dress seemingly crafted from liquid silver, there were plenty of options on the SS24 catwalks that certainly wouldn't look out of place in Vergara's on-screen wardrobe.

Shop: The Best Griselda Outfits And How To Recreate Them

If you're inspired by the fashion in Griselda, we've compiled the best outfits from the show and found pieces to help you recreate the look in a way that feels just right for 2024.

The Peplum Power Dress

©netflix

The peplum is enjoying something of a renaissance at the moment, with the likes of Huishan Zhang, Roksanda and Tove showing their own iterations of this shape for SS24. On Vergara, it lends a feminine edge to a take on the power suit.

The Satin Shirt and Flared Jeans Combo

©netflix

There's many scenes in which Vergara's character wears this combination of '70s-style jeans with a satin shirt. Given fashion's current penchant for any denim that's wide of leg, it's a combo that feels just as relevant right now.

The Buttoned Camel Midi Dress

©netflix

Marking her first triumph after making the move to Miami, Griselda wears this camel shirt dress. Finished off with a waist belt, this actually feels like it could function as a stylish workwear option right now.

The Striped Wrap Dress

The wrap dress has an enduring appeal few other pieces of clothing enjoy to the same extent. Diane Von Furstenberg, queen of the style, has just celebrated 50 years of her signature wrap dresses, so what better time to invest?

How Has Sofia Vergara Transformed Into Griselda Blanco?

While a notorious drug trafficker feels like a world away from Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family, Sofia Vergara has been thoroughly transformed in Griselda.

The actor has spoken about her transformation process and explained that it went beyond facial prosthetics. In fact, she sustained a back injury after moving her body in an unnatural position for six months to prepare for the role.

'I was trying to change as much as I could without looking like I was in a Halloween costume,' Vergara told Digital Spy. 'I would wear a bra that was minimising me and holding my butt so that it wouldn't move like a Latin girl.'

©netflix

She continued, 'I put myself in a body position for six months that, the only time that I didn't go to work was because I got up in the morning and my back, I couldn't get up because I was at 50 doing this weird position walking and smoking.

'Now I think I have a problem with a disk from walking like that,' but she joked that it was 'worth it'.

Delving into how these elements came together for the role, Vergara remarked, 'I wanted also to be able to act with all those things that I had on. Because I had fake teeth, I had plastic for my eyebrows. My nose was fake. I would put on the colour of my skin, I would put make-up all over it to feel different...I was nervous about it because I sometimes watch movies and it distracts me a lot to see the wig or something, so I wanted her to look human.'