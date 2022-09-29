A Retrospective Of Kim Kardashian’s Best Halloween Kostumes

by Grazia |

Halloween is nearly here which means as we cut eye-holes in old sheets or fashion witches rags out of black bin liners, the A-list will be concocting fancy dress costumes which would pass as wardrobe on your average block buster.

Heidi Klum might be the Halloween Queen of Hollywood thanks to her notorious ragers, but we reckon Kim K could certainly win a few prizes for her Halloween looks.

Remember the year she dressed as - wait for it.... herself? In 2015 she wore the floral Givenchy gown with matching floral print gloves she wore to the Met Gala in 2013 when she was pregnant with North West. She captioned the picture "still fits..." and wrote on another picture "I think I nailed the Kim K costume."

So how does this compare to her previous costumes? Kim in particular loves a good ol’ fancy dress party, especially for Halloween, as she seems to attend at least two each year. Kimmy seriously commits to these looks- we’re not just talking about some eyeliner and voila you’re a cat, we’re talking wigs, masks, makeup and inevitably a corset is thrown in there.

So let’s talk a walk down memory lane with Kim’s ultimate Halloween looks...

2008: Wonder Woman & 1920s Flapper

Wonder Woman: I mean this was a no-brainer from Kim, she’s looking pretty great here. It was also the beginning of her many, many corset costumes.

Proving that she’s a costume chameleon, the very next day Kim stepped out in a full on 1920s flapper girl costume, proving that you can look chic on Halloween.

2009: Disney Princesses

This was the year of the Disney for Kimmy K, showing off her killer abs as Princess Jasmine from Aladdin, and of course, corseting-up for Snow White. Keeping her diva status, both of these costumes were from the same night, naturally.

2010: Every Costume Under the Sun

The bumper costume edition where Kim was papped as Little Red Riding Hood, A Leopard, A Pirate AND the Queen of Hearts when choosing her costume. Clearly she does her research and decided to go as little red to a club opening in LA. We approve.

2011: The Comic Book Queen

Who knew Kim could work red hair? Not us until she stepped out as Poison Ivy, setting off the many comic book-fans beating hearts. Seriously, never have we had hair envy for someone wearing a wig.

2012: Cat Whiskers and Fish Tails

Everyone succumbs to the inevitable cat costume at least once, but credit to Kim she went for an all-out leather Catwoman costume. Beats our eyeliner whiskers anyday.

Not to be outdone, Kim went under the sea for a classic mermaid look. We should have taken this as a sign that her bleaching was going to look the bomb.com.

2014: The Ultimate Fashion Family

Last year was the costume to end all costumes, because it featured our new favourite Diva, North West. How many of us can claim that our first Halloween resulted in our Mum being Anna Wintour and dressing us up as Andre Leon Talley? Best costume ever.

But of course never to simply do just one costume, Kim also scared the hell out of us in her skeleton makeup. She took contouring too far with those cheek bones.

2015: Herself

In 2015, Kim wrote on Instagram, 'Still fits' - alongside a picture of her dressed in the infamous floral dress she wore to the Met Gala while pregnant with North.

2017: Cher and Madonna

After conspicuously taking a year off in 2016, in 2017 Kim returned with a double (quadruple??) whammy of two couples' costumes, first with her best friend Jonathan Cheban dressed as her style icon Cher and then-husband Sonny Bono, and then with her sister Kourtney as pop royalty Madonna and Micheal Jackson circa the 1991 VMAs.

2018: Victoria's Secret Angel and Pamela Anderson

Perhaps inspired by her sister Kendall's new job as a Victoria's Secret runway model, in 2018 the whole Kardashian Klan donned wings and lingerie for their Halloween look. She also teamed up with Jonathan again, this time dressed as 90s power couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

2019: Betty Rubble and Elle Woods

Move aside Jonathan: In 2019 Kim, North and baby Chicago dressed up as the girls from The Flintstones, with Kim being a good mum and giving the best role of Wilma Flintstone to North (Chicago was Pebbles). For her second costume she dressed as Legally Blonde heroine Elle Woods.

2020: Carole Baskin from Tiger King

Kim's 2020 Halloween costume could not have been more en vogue, with her as Carole Baskin, her three eldest kids as tigers and JC as Carole's arch nemesis Joe Exotic aka the Tiger King.

