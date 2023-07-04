Who is Zack Bia, Olivia Rodrigo’s Ex?

With the release of Olivia Rodrigo’s latest single vampire, people have been trawling the internet and doing some serious sleuthing to see which of the singer’s exes the song could possibly be about. And many of them have seemed to hit on the idea that it’s about her ex Zack Bia – or Zack Bialobos according to his full name - who dated Olivia for six months last year from February to August. It's only one theory though, with Olivia's other recent ex 27-year-old Adam Faze also a prime suspect.

As it turns out, Olivia Rodrigo isn’t Zack Bia’s only famous ex. In fact, the DJ has been cropping up in the Hollywood scene on the arm of various socialites for years - many wondering who he got there and to be honest, who the hell Zack Bia is. So, allow us to give you the inside scoop...

Who is Zack Bia?

If you’re in the industry, you’ll likely know exactly who Zack Bia is – his name holds a lot of influence at parties and on the music scene – but if you’re not lucky enough to be a part of that world, here’s everything we know about him.

Zack Bia is an American producer, DJ and record executive. In a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Zack's introduction into the music world came via Fetty Wap after the rapper spotted Zack at an LA nightclub and invited him to hang out with him and his crew, seeing as it was Zack's 19th birthday. Following this, a promoter asked Zack for his number - assuming him to be a member of Fetty Wap's entourage - and Zack began his career as a club promoter, getting paid $100 for everyone he brought to the club.

How is Zack Bia famous?

Eventually Zack became a host at the nightclub Delilah, befriending regulars - including celebs like the rapper Drake - and occasionally doing DJ sets. After setting up his own record company - and with multiple celeb connections to his name - in 2020, Zack Bia became a well-known name with his Instagram Live DJ sets during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Does Zack Bia own a record company?

In 2018, Zack co-founded Field Trip Recordings, signing rappers such as Yeat and SSGKobe.

Is Zack Bia related to Drake?

Zack isn’t related to rapper Drake, the pair are just good friends. Zack did however make a cameo in the music video for Drake’s track Money in the Grave and was name-dropped on Drake’s track with French Montana called No Stylist in the line, ‘The DMV has the only line in LA where saying, "I’m with Zack Bia" won’t help you’.

Zack’s also not related to Dior’s Olivier Bialobos, despite sharing the same surname.

Who are Zack Bia's exes? His relationship history explained

As well as being Olivia Rodrigo’s most recent public ex, Zack dated singer Madison Beer on and off for year from 2018 to March 2019, as well as Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline in 2021, with whom he remains good friends.

At one point Zack was also linked to Kylie Jenner, but reps for both parties were quick to dismiss those rumours.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Madison Beer (L) and Zack Bia at music executive Steven Levine's Birthday Dinner at Hotel Bel-Air on January 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

How old is Zack Bia?

Born on 9 June 1996, Zack is 27 years old.

