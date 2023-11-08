Who Is Harry Styles’ New Girlfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Russell

If there's one way to unintentionally raise your profile, it's by being romantically linked to Harry Styles. And the latest victim (or victor) is Taylor Russell, who the 'As It Was' singer has supposedly been dating since the start of the summer.

While Harry tries to keep his personal life out of the public eye as much as possible, it's hard not to guess who he's dating when he's caught kissing people on the streets (Emily Ratajkowski), taking them on boat trips (Kendall Jenner) or walking around in public holding their hands (Olivia Wilde). But who exactly is his latest flame, Taylor Russel? Here's everything we know about the starlet.

Who is Taylor Russell?

Taylor Russell is an actress from Canada. She first starred in the Netflix series Lost in Space in 2018, and her career has gone from strength to strength ever since. You can find her on Instagram at @tayrussell where she shares glamorous premiere pictures, modelling shoots and promotes her latest acting projects. No pictures of Harry Styles yet though, sorry.

How old is Taylor Russell?

Taylor was born on 18 July 1994 and is 29 years old. And guess what? So is Harry!

What movies has Taylor Russell starred in?

Aside from her Netflix series, Taylor has starred in the critically acclaimed drama Waves (2019), for which she was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female, and the horror film Escape Room (2019) and its 2021 sequel.

Most notably, she starred alongside Timothée Chalamet in Bones and All and won the Marcello Mastroianni Award. And most recently, she is playing the part of Connie in the play The Effects by Lucy Prebble – who was one of the lead writers on the hit HBO show Succession. It's safe to say we can expect to see a lot more of Taylor on our screens then!

How did Taylor Russell and Harry Styles meet?

The pair were spotted hanging out for the first time in June. They were seen (brace yourselves) walking down the street together (and we all know that could mean just about anything!), then a month later in July, Taylor was spotted at one of Harry's shows in Vienna. The following day, they were (once again) seen walking around the city together.

Two street-side sightings gave fans enough material to work with, and rumours started flying around that Taylor and Harry are seeing each other. However, now that Taylor's play The Effect has started its run at the National Theatre in London, Harry was spotted returning the favour and supporting her as a guest. Apparently, they were then seen 'getting cosy' (hugging) at the post-show party.

Are there any pictures of Harry Styles and Taylor Russell together?

That's where these paparazzi shots came from, which are currently going viral on Twitter: