Who Is Paris Fury? Everything You Need To Know About Tyson Fury’s Wife

The entire globe knows who heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury is - but after after their Netflix documentary,At Home With The Furys was released, the real star turned out to be Paris Fury, the boxer's loving wife...

When Netflix released their documentary At Home With The Fury's last month, fans were given a glimpse into what life is like as part of the biggest boxing family to ever walk planet earth. Appearing alongside other members of the Fury clan - including Love Island's Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague' - the real star of the show turned out to be Paris Fury.

With viewers branding her a 'wonder woman,' one fan wrote, 'actually in awe of Paris Fury. So beautiful, smart, genuine, and what a great mother.'

And with hundreds calling for some more Paris on their screens, one fan shared 'I need to see Paris Fury on I'm A Celeb this year!'

Another agreed, 'Paris Fury is an absolute Queen. Give her a podcast and daytime tele show pls and inject me with it.'

Want to know more about the mum of six (soon to be seven) who's taking the world by storm? Here's everything you need to know about Paris Fury.

Who is Paris Fury?

Paris Fury is the wife of boxing legend and heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury.

Born Paris Mulroy on December 5th, 1989, in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, the 33 year old has three siblings.

Alongside being the star of At Home With The Fury's, Paris is also the best-selling author of Love and Fury, and also regularly appears on ITV's Loose Women.

Paris and Tyson after Tyson's win in April, 2022. Credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Is Paris Fury a Traveller?

Like her husband Tyson, 35, Paris was also raised in a traditional Traveller family in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

Reflecting on her upbringing, Paris previously shared, 'I am a Traveller, I am a Gypsy. I was brought up in caravans when I was a little girl.'

'It's just the traditional lifestyle; there's no real definition, there's no bloodline because we never went to the doctor to say we are who we are. There are still gypsies today who can't read or write, we're just that old fashioned.'

How long have Paris and Tyson Fury been together?

Paris and Tyson have been together for 18 years, having first met when Paris was just 15 years old.

It was said the two first crossed paths 16 years ago at the wedding of mutual friends, before the pair once again bumped into each other at Paris's 16th birthday party. The childhood sweethearts began dating, going to the cinema and ice skating every weekend.

Paris and Tyson in 2011. Credit: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

In one throwback post, Paris recalled meeting Tyson. She wrote, 'I liked him from the very beginning - he was so different to other boys. I didn't say yes to dating straight away away though, he asked me out a lot of times before I agreed.'

'Our first date was to see King Kong at the cinema and I later found out he'd told his parents afterwards that he was going to marry me.'

Turns out, Tyson was right! The pair married back in 2008, tying the knot three years into their romance in Paris's hometown.

Throughout the ups and downs of Tyson's career, Paris has stood by his side - and it doesn't go unnoticed.

Opening up about his wife, Tyson previously told The Overlap, 'The good times and the bad times... [For her] to still be there when you don't want to be and you're being forced away and you're being pushed out, that takes a very strong individual.'

How many children do Paris and Tyson Fury have?

As their Netflix documentary showed, the Fury household is certainly busy. The couple have six children (with a seventh due very, very soon.)

The pair share Venezuela Lynda, 13, Prince John James, 11, Prince Tyson II, seven, Valencia Amber, five, Prince Adonis Amaziah, four, and their youngest daughter Athena, two (who was born with a life-threatening heart condition and died for three minutes just hours after birth.)

The couple also announced in March 2023 that they were expecting their seventh child, thought to be due in the coming months.

What is Paris Fury's ring like?

Who needs one ring when you can have three?

There was already plenty of interest in Paris and Tyson's love story - and after the Netflix series detailed the boxer's third proposal to his wife, google searches for the star's engagement ring has rocketed.

Popping the question in France, Tyson whipped out a stunning yellow diamond surrounded by white diamonds. According to some jewellery experts, the ring it thought to be in the region of £500k.

Paris's first engagement ring as a teen was a brilliant-cut diamond solitaire ring, with her swapping it in 2021 for a huge emerald-cut diamond.

What are the affair allegations around Tyson cheating on Paris?

Stronger than ever in their Netflix documentary, it hasn't always been smooth sailing for the pair. Back in 2014, the couple briefly split. Months later, the boxer reconciled his relationship with Paris.

And in 2021, rumours swirled after Tyson was pictured having a female fan slather suncream on him whilst in Miami. After the snaps were shared, Tyson quickly shut down any allegations of him being unfaithful. He wrote, 'I took a thousand pics yesterday but they only show the girls,' insisting that he and Paris were happily married.

Back in 2022, Tyson opened up whilst on a podcast appearance and admitted that he had been a 'liar and a cheat' in previous relationships.

The boxer revealed that he'd slept with over 500 women, saying 'I'm a liar, a cheater, a proud, vain person. Everything that's bad I do or have done. We all make mistakes, don't we?'

'The only thing I ever regret in life is having sex before marriage. If I could erase that, then my life would be practically perfect.'