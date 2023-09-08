Who Is Presenter Lliana Bird?

With The Great British Bake Off’s return due any day now, it’s no wonder that fans are googling everything to do with the hit show. We’re talking everything from ‘How old is Prue Leith?’ to ‘Who is Noel Fielding’s partner Lliana Bird?’.

Well, we’ve got good news if you’ve been googling the latter, because we’ve done a deep dive on Lliana Bird and we’ll be honest, we’re kind of in love with her. It seems like there’s nothing the woman can’t do.

What does Lliana Bird do for a living?

Is there anything Lliana hasn’t done as part of her career to be honest?

She’s had a radio show every Sunday evening on Radio X, she’s an activist who writes for the Huffington Post on a variety of social issues, an author with the book The Mice Who Sing For Sex – a non-fiction book on all things bizarre and wonderful from the world of science – and the children’s book Baboo The Unusual Bee to her name and has worked as an actor on various TV shows and on stage.

Hold on, we’re not done yet, just taking a breath. Lliana also has her own production company called Bird & Be and is the co-founder of the charities Help Refugees and The Kindly Collective, which funds and supports grassroots charitable projects across three key areas: women, kids and creatures.

Did Lliana Bird star in The Mighty Boosh?

She did indeed, that’s actually how Lliana Bird and Noel Fielding met. Lliana also had a brief cameo in Noel Fielding’s Luxury Comedy as ‘Lady in car’ back in 2014.

This powerhouse of a woman also has several credits to her name as a director including the short films Styx & Stones (2022) and Snapshots (2019).

How old is Lliana Bird?

Born on 17 August 1981, Lliana is 42 years old.

What is Lliana Bird’s Instagram?

You can follow Lliana on Instagram @llianabird.

How did Noel Fielding meet Lliana Bird?

The pair met after Lliana appeared in several episodes of Noel’s sketch show The Mighty Boosh back in 2010 and have been dating ever since.

Are Noel Fielding and Lliana Bird married?

Noel and Lliana aren’t married, but they’re stronger than ever and living together in North London.

Do Lliana Bird and Noel Fielding have children?