Who Is Nacho Figueras, Prince Harry’s New Best Friend?

Prince Harry’s overseas engagements haven’t petered out even though he is no longer a working member of the royal family, and his latest visit abroad has taken him to Japan, with long-term and close friend Nacho Figueras. But exactly who is Nacho Figueras? We've done some digging to find out.

The Duke and polo player Nacho - whose real name is Ignacio - were pictured on Nacho’s Instagram page ‘shopping for their wives’ (respectively Meghan Markle and Delfina Blaquier) as they posed for a sunglasses-clad photo during a break from the retail therapy.

As the duo prepare for the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Singapore Polo Club this weekend, here is a breakdown of all the key information you need to know about Nacho – aka the ‘David Beckham of polo’ – and his friendship with Prince Harry.

Who is Nacho Figueras?

There is a reason that Nacho Figueras is referred to as the ‘David Beckham of polo’ and that is because of his prowess in the horseback ball game. He is arguably the most famous polo player in the world and has dedicated his life to shining a light on the sport that has given him so much.

He currently co-owns and plays for Black Watch Polo Team. Nacho is also a model, although his polo career has always taken precedence. He was first scouted by photographer Bruce Weber at a party hosted by Kelly Klein, ex-wife of designer Calvin, in The Hamptons, but again, his sport was at the forefront of his mind and he capitalised on the opportunity.

‘I realised that I could make extra money, and raise awareness of the sport,’ he said of modelling. He later admitted that it is his ‘mission in life is to bring polo to the world a little more’.

Nacho is still receiving the fruits of his labour modelling-wise, having worked for Ralph Lauren for more than two decades and faced their Black Label since 2005.

How old is Nacho Figueras?

Nacho was born on March 4 1997, making him 46 years old.

Where is Nacho Figueras from?

Nacho was born in Veinticinco de Mayo, Buenos Aires, Argentina, to a middle-class family on a small farm.

His father was close friends with polo player Lucas Monteverde. At the age of nine, Nacho began playing polo during weekend visits to Lucas’ estate and by 14, he had moved in there so he could ride horses daily and take polo more seriously. Three years later, he was playing professionally.

What is Nacho Figueras’ relationship with Prince Harry?

According to several reports, their friendship is thought to date back to 2007 – the year after Prince Harry co-founded Sentebale with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help children in different parts of Africa impacted by several issues, including poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS and, more recently, Covid-19.

Nacho has previously spoken about his admiration for Prince Harry’s commitment to charitable endeavours, saying, ‘From day one, I saw how committed he was to his charity. Fast forward 15 years, I’ve been to Lesotho with him a few times, and I’ve seen what great work the charity does and how important it is for a lot of kids, how committed he is, how much he really cares about it.’

Abiding by the pledge he made to raise awareness about polo, Nacho helped organise matches including the Veuve Clicquot Manhattan Polo Classic exhibition in Governor's Island, New York, with the June 2010 edition featuring his confidante Prince Harry.

Nacho also appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly-talked-about Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

It turns out that the polo player was one of the first in the know about his friend’s flourishing relationship with former Suits actress Meghan. Speaking in their series, the sportsman recalled, ‘He looked at us and said, “Guys, I met a girl, we’ve just met but I think this might be the one. You could tell right away that those eyes were those of someone who'd fallen in love.’

The closeness he shares with Prince Harry was also echoed when the Sussexes welcomed their first child Archie in May 2019 (they are also parents to two-year-old Lilibet), as he was privileged enough to be one of the first to meet him.

The same year, he told TV presenter Ellen that he would ‘defend his friends’ with his life if it was required – further evidence of their tight-knit bond.

Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 ©Getty

Who is Delfina Blaquier?

Delfina Blaquier is a photographer and former model. She is also married to Nacho, with whom she shares four children: Hilario (born in 2000), Aurora (born in 2005), Artemio (born in 2010) and Alba (born in 2013).

Has Nacho Figueras starred in any TV shows?

Nacho has been a small-screen star a handful of times. During the third season premiere of Gossip Girl - the 44th episode titled ‘Reversals of Fortune’ - he starred as himself. He told TV Fanatic in 2009, ‘First and foremost, I thought it was a great opportunity to promote Polo and my team Black Watch. Second, and most important to my wife, was that I would be able to meet Chuck Bass [Ed Westwick].’