Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye West To ‘Give Kim Kardashian A Break’

If there was ever a woman that epitomises the word ‘viral’, it’s Julia Fox. The 32-year-old actor and model has made headlines yet again this week after claiming that she dated Kanye West to distract him from Kim Kardashian and ‘give her a break’.

Julia, whose TikTok is a must-follow at this point, divulged this information on the video-sharing app in response to a comment by one follower reading ‘I just wish you weren’t dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite’, referencing Kanye West.

Kanye has been banned from Instagram and Twitter after making a series of antisemitic comments on the platforms – he was also temporarily banned from Instagram in March for violating policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment after a sustained campaign of online confrontation towards his ex-wife. He was also accused of bullying female fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she condemned his ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts during his Paris Fashion Week YZY show.

Julia had a whirlwind romance with Kanye at the beginning of the year, splitting in February after one month together - but you can read more about their relationship timeline here. Responding to the TikTok user, Julia explained that she wasn’t interested in dating Kanye at all at first, that was until she had one genius thought…

‘I had this thought, “Maybe I can get him off Kim’s case, maybe I can distract him and just get him to like me”. I knew if anyone can do it it’s me, because when I set my mind to something I do it,’ Julia explained. ‘And I will say that that month that we spent together, he wasn’t on any forms of social media and he didn’t even talk about his relationship…the moment he started tweeting, I was out.’

Posting her reply to the tune of near 900,000 likes, it’s clear Julia has a lot of fans on board with her way of thinking. But it’s not the only time Julia has gone viral for her unique thought processes. In fact, just like with her eye-catching outfits, the star has a certain knack for going viral pretty much every time she opens her mouth. With that in mind, here’s a round-up of Julia Fox’s best quotes and wildest viral moments, for your viewing pleasure…

Julia Fox best quotes and viral videos on TikTok

Who is Julia Fox?

Julia is an Italian-American actor born in Milan, who moved to New York City at the age of six. Her early career spanned a vast variety of jobs, she worked at a shore store, ice cream shop and pastry shop until she became a dominatrix for six months after leaving high school.

Her creative career is similarly expansive. At 23, she launched a succesful women's knitwear line, Franziska Fox, with friend Briana Andalore - seen on Iggy Azeala, Rumer Willis and Robin Wright back in the early 2010s. She then turned to modelling and photography, self-publishing two books in 2015 and 2016 and hosting her own exhibit in 2017 called R.I.P Julia Fox. Across her modelling career, Julia has appeared in campaigns for Diesel, Coach, and Supreme as well as editorials for Vogue, Paper and Interview.

In 2019, Julia made her feature film debut in the Safdie brothers' Uncut Gems, subsequently nominated for breakthrough actor in the 2019 Gotham Awards. She went on to write and direct Fantasy Girls, a short film about sex workers, in 2021 and has continued to star in movies like PVT Chat and No Sudden Move since.

In the pipline are an upcoming drama called Puppet, a role as Hollywood hairdresser Carrie White in biopic Upper Cut and she will soon star in dark comedy The Trainer.

Does Julia Fox have children?