Who Is Bianca Censori, Kanye West’s Reported New ‘Wife’?

It seems like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce has been rumbling on forever. They first announced their split back in February 2021 after seven years of marriage, and after short-lived ‘rebound’ relationships for both parties – Kim with comedian Pete Davidson and Kanye with ‘Uncut Jahmzz’ icon Julia Fox - their marriage was finally officially over in November 2022.

But, lo! Just two months after their divorce was settled out of court – with Kanye, who’s legally changed his name to Ye, reportedly agreeing to pay $200,000 a month in child support – the rapper has allegedly already tied the knot with an employee of his fashion label, Yeezy.

Bianca Censori: who is Kanye West’s reported new ‘wife’?

Bianca was employed in November 2020 as an ‘architectural designer’ - whatever that means - at Yeezy, the fashion label he owns that famously propelled Kim to the heady heights of the fashion elite; she even admitted on recent episodes of The Kardashians that she still turns to her ex-husband for styling tips. While it’s important to note that nothing has been confirmed yet, there were some major hints dropped in Kanye’s new single Censori Overload (the clue is in the name) with the line, ‘And The Bible said, “I can’t have any more sex til marriage”.’

Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori really married?

According to US gossip website TMZ, Kanye and Bianca ‘wed’ in a special ‘Love Ceremony’ but have yet to make their marriage official with a wedding certificate. Still, though, he appeared to be wearing a wedding ring in recent pap shots, which TMZ report is a symbol of his commitment to his new beau following their private ceremony.

Does Bianca Censori Have Instagram?

It seems Bianca has deactivated her Instagram account since making her media debut. That, or she never had one in the first place, which seems unlikely.