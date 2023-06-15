Who Is Anjana Vasan? Star Of The New Season Of Black Mirror

Black Mirror season six has finally hit Netflix, bringing yet another series of eerie-yet-perplexing plots for viewers to sink their teeth into – and one of the hit TV show’s newest stars is Anjana Vasan.

Who is Anjana Vasan?

Anjana appears on the show as Nida, a quiet sales assistant who (in true Black Mirror form) finds herself thrust into a dark, dark situation. Series creator Charlie Brooker opened up about the newest installment of the Netflix show, teasing fans that the series would ‘include a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do.’

And whilst Anjana might be a new face in the world of Black Mirror, she certainly isn’t the new kid on the block when it comes to acting. Having starred in hit TV shows and a BAFTA nomination, there’s a very good chance you’ve seen her before.

How old is Anjana Vasan?

Born on 31 January 1987, Anjana is currently 36 years old.

Where is Anjana Vasan from?

Anjana was born in Chennai, India, before moving to Singapore when she was just four years old. With her acting career flourishing, the star currently lives in London.

Where did Anjana Vasan study?

The budding actor completed her undergraduate degree in the National University of Singapore, before relocating to Cardiff in 2011 to study at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

Opening up about her move to the UK, she told The Guardian ‘I went to Royal Welsh because they allowed me to Skype in for my recall audition, rather than fly back and forth. I’d never been to the UK before, so it was a very new experience.'

What shows has Anjana Vasan been in?

Anjana’s first feature film debut came in 2015’s live action Cinderella, before she landed herself the lead role in an acclaimed 2019 production of A Doll’s House at the Lyric.

Having appeared on iconic stages such as the Globe and the National, the star is best known for her Bafta-nominated performance as a PhD student turned punk singer Amina in We Are Lady Parts, appeared as assassin-in-training Pam in the final season of Killing Eve, made a brief cameo appearance as a reporter in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and has starred alongside Paul Mescal at the Almeida theatre’s A Streetcar Named Desire.

Anjana Vasan (right) starring in <em>Spider-Man</em>:Far from Home alongside Tom Holland.

And Black Mirror isn’t the only project the actress is adding to her CV. She’s set to appear in upcoming British comedy film Wicked Little Letters, alongside Olivia Coleman and Jessie Buckley.

What awards has Anjana Vasan won?

After receiving rave reviews for her performance as Stella in A Streetcar Named Desire, Anjana won the 2023 Olivier Award for best actress in a supporting role. Anjana also received nominations at the 2022 BAFTAS, National Comedy Awards, and Independent Spirit Awards for her role in We Are Lady Parts.

Is Anjana Vasan a singer?

Apart from being a television and stage actress, Anjana is also a talented singer/songwriter! She released her debut EP Too Dark For Country in 2017, before releasing Strange Country Jukebox in 2021.

What is Anjana Vasan's Instagram?

Yes, she does! You can keep up to date with the star over on Instagram @anjvasan.

What time does Black Mirror come out?