A Deep Dive Into The Scooter Braun Saga: Every Celeb Who Has Stopped Working With Him And Why

After discovering one of the 21st century's biggest pop acts, Justin Bieber, in the 2000s, 42-year-old Scooter Braun became 'the defining music executive of the social media era, known for aggressive online cross-promotion between clients,' according to The New York Times. Over the years, Braun built himself up to be one of the most well-known managers in the music industry, having managed Hollywood's A-list from the likes of Bieber, Ariana Grande, [Demi Lovato,]{href='https://graziadaily.co.uk/life/tv-and-film/demi-lovato-unidentified-aliens/' target='_blank' rel='noreferrer noopener'} and many more. However, in recent days, it has been reported that his empire is in jeopardy as the trio of popstars are rumored to have parted ways with Braun - joining a handful of others who reportedly severed ties with him in recent months.

But how does a titan in the music industry go from the heights of Hollywood to a rumoured downfall? Here's everything we know so far:

Who is Scooter Braun? How did he make his start in the music industry?

Scooter Braun is a 42-year-old talent manager to the Hollywood A-list. According to The New Yorker, Braun got his start in the industry whilst he was studying at Emory University. The then college student promoted parties at clubs around Atlanta. The events attracted high-profile guests like Usher and Ludacris. As Braun tells it, American rapper and record executive, Jermaine Dupri, approached the then-college student at an event and offered him the role of head of marketing at his label - So So Def. Braun accepted, left Emory without a degree, and that was that, according to The New Yorker.

In 2007, Braun founded SB Projects, his own entertainment and media company. His big break as a manager came when he discovered Bieber and signed him to his record label Raymond Braun Media Group, which he co-founded with singer Usher in 2008. Braun sold Ithaca Holdings, the parent company for his management business, SB Projects, to HYBE America for $1.05 billion in 2021, according to Variety.

Who are Scooter Braun's clients?

Over the years, Scooter Braun has managed the likes of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Kanye West Usher, Karlie Kloss, Tori Kelly, Carly Rae Jepsen, The Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin ,Idina Menzel and Martin Garrix. Braun also bought the masters to Taylor Swift's first six albums - which soon led to drama.

It's unclear who remains on the talent managers roster. His company's website lists 'past and present' clients without differentiating between the two groups. But one thing's for sure - Taylor Swift and Scooter have definitely parted ways after years of butting heads over her music.

Which celebrities have definitely stopped working with Braun?

This week it was confirmed that Demi Lovato has in fact left Braun's management. Back in May, reggaetón star J Balvin also left Braun's SB Projects to join Roc Nation.

Whilst many think Taylor Swift was managed by Braun, that was never the case. Taylor left Big Machine Records (where she recorded her first six albums) in November 2018. On June 30 2019, it was announced that Braun's media company, Ithaca Holdings, had acquired Borchetta's Big Machine Label Group for $300 million. Through the deal, Braun also acquired Swift's music catalog for her first six albums - meaning he's in control of most of her work. Taylor was NOT happy about that, especially since she had been trying to buy back her own masters herself.

Scooter Braun and Demi Lovato

On Tuesday, Billboard broke the news that Lovato split from Braun's 'SB projects' last month. Variety also confirmed this news, describing the split as 'amicable.' One source close to the situation says it was time for Lovato to go in a new direction, even though she was thankful for her time with SB Projects. She does not yet have new management, though conversations are taking place.

Lovato signed with Braun and his SB Projects firm in 2019. Upon signing to SB Projects, Lovato shared on Instagram, 'Dreams came true today for me…Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey.'

Since their partnership, Lovato has been extremely loyal to Braun even supporting him during the Taylor Swift feud. The singer wrote on Instagram stories: 'I have dealt with bad people in the industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man. Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is.'

Scooter Braun and Taylor Swift

The history between the pair is a long sagabut in short: in 2019, Braun took the side of ex-client Kanye West in his famous beef with Taylor Swift before going on to purchase Swift’s former label, Big Machine Records (and thus the rights to six of her albums). Swift responded in a lengthy Tumblr post, writing, 'My musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it. This is my worst case scenario.'

In August 2019, Taylor announced that she would officially be re-recording her albums during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Scooter Braun and Kanye West

Back in March of 2016, Kanye West split from his long-time manager Izzy Zivkovic and hired Scooter Braun. However, in 2018 the partnership came to an end. According to multiple reports, including Billboard, TMZ, and Page Six, the two are no longer working together, at least as it pertains to West’s music career. The reports differ in one significant way, though, with Page Six saying that West fired Braun, and TMZ and Billboard presenting the decision as Braun’s. A source told Billboard that the split was based on Kanye’s decision to 'leave the traditional music business,' and that the rapper wanted to take his entire business operation in-house instead of using an outside manager and legal team.

Whose departures have been reported, but not officially confirmed?

The truth is, there is still a lot of speculation. The rumors of an exodus in Braun's camp started last Friday, when Puck News reported that Bieber and Braun hadn't spoken in months. Puck's Matthew Belloni reported that Bieber was 'poking around for a new agency or manager.'

Broadway actress and Frozen star Idina Menzel reportedly left Braun's SB Projects earlier this year, but The Hollywood Reporter only broke the news on Tuesday, citing a source close to her camp.

Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun

Justin Bieber was one of Braun's first clients. After finding the 12-year-old singing sensation on YouTube he immediately got in contact. Although he didn't have immediate success with major labels, Bieber grew into one of the world's biggest pop stars. Braun told The New Yorker in 2012 that he pitched Bieber to Usher and Justin Timberlake. Both men were interested in signing the young singer. It was up to Bieber, who chose to be mentored by Usher and signed to Island Def Jam. And the rest was history!

US businessman Scooter Braun (L) and Canadian singer Justin Bieber arrive for YouTube Originals' "Justin Bieber: Seasons" premiere at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles on January 27, 2020. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday, news broke that Justin Bieber was leaving Scooter Braun. Representatives for Braun and Bieber denied this was true in statements to Page Six — but Bieber himself has remained silent.

TMZ also reported that Bieber and Grande were staying with his company, although several sources insisted to Variety that Bieber is determined to leave SB Projects, even if his contract is still active. 'He's imploding,' one source said of Braun. 'It's a different world since the pandemic. You just can't be an asshole like that anymore.'

Scooter Braun and Ariana Grande

On Monday, news broke that two of Braun's other biggest stars, Lovato and Grande, were also leaving his management. There are still a lot of conflicting reports. Sources close to the Grammy award-winning singer said she had departed, Billboard reported. But Variety reported that sources close to Braun 'strenuously denied' the news. Then, later on Tuesday, Variety reported that Grande was not firing Braun as a manager. It's still up in the air and Grande is yet to confirm any of the reports.

Has Braun confirmed or denied these reports?

Not directly, no. But he did tweet an ambiguous reference to the news on Tuesday, 'Breaking news… I'm no longer managing myself.'

Has Braun been involved in other controversies?

A lengthy 2022 Business Insider report alleged that Braun had built a reputation in the industry for falling out with former clients and being ruthlessly careerist. 'I’ve never seen anyone burn so many bridges with so many people,' one source told the writer Anna Silman. The singer Madison Beer reportedly had a difficult work experience with Braun after private images of her were leaked, with a source claiming that 'as soon as something bad happened, [Braun] jumped ship.' The story also details the evolution of the working relationship between Braun and singer Todrick Hall, with whom he began collaborating in 2013; Hall has spoken openly about his alleged negative experiences with Braun.

So... what has Scooter Braun actually done?

So far we don't actually have the answer. Demi Lovato's statement said the split was 'amicable' between them and so far, nothing more has been revealed.