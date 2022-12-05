‘We Are Never Together’: Molly-Mae Hague Says Tommy Fury ‘Sometimes Forgets’ She Is Pregnant

Molly-Mae Hague has admitted she and her boyfriend Tommy Fury are 'never together' and feels he 'sometimes forgets' she is pregnant.

Speaking to iFL TV last month, the former Love Island star - who is in the third trimester of her first pregnancy - didn't shy away from detailing to the boxing media outlet how Tommy's gruelling sporting commitments have been impacting her. The clip has now gone viral with some social media users saying they 'feel sorry' for her.

When asked how she was finding things, the influencer, 23, revealed it had been tough spending time away from boxer Tommy - the brother of two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury - but seemed to be keeping positive. 'Seven months in and it’s going great,' she told Kugan Cassius, before adding, 'It’s been a stressful couple of months because Tommy’s been in camp and I’ve literally been by myself for two months but now I should have him back for a bit, providing he doesn’t have anything else coming up soon. I don’t know. You never know.'

Molly-Mae - who met Tommy, also 23, on Love Island in 2019 where they placed runners-up - implied that it had hardly been a 'dream' pregnancy with long-distance thrown into the mix.

Pretty Little Thing's Creative Director said, 'I work all the time and he’s away working - it’s just constant. We are never together. People have these dream pregnancies where it’s like they’re always with their husbands, doing baby shopping and cute things.

'Tommy and I literally communicate through FaceTime at this point, which is fine, it’s what you sign up for when you are with a boxer. But at least it’s hopefully all over now for a little bit.'

But fans can't help but feel sorry for the mum-to-be, as she went on to explain that Tommy 'has to be reminded' she is pregnant as he is always in 'camp land'.

'No, because he’s been away so much, I feel like he sometimes forgets,' Molly-Mae replied when quizzed on whether Tommy talks to their unborn child. 'I’m like, "you do understand I’m 2 months away from… like, we’re going to have a child! He almost has to be reminded a little bit because he’s just away in camp land."

Tommy has been hitting headlines of late as he and his rival Jake Paul attempt to strike a deal for their long-awaited clash.

'He’s very different to what people actually see, like when he’s in public and when he’s at a fight,' Molly-Mae explained of her long-term boyfriend. 'Tommy at home is very different - just a completely different person. Obviously you’ve got to switch it on and off and you can’t be like this all the time. It’s too much, it’s too much for me. It’s intense isn’t it, the whole thing.'