Vicky Pattison Says She Worries About Having Children Due To Her Father’s Alcoholism

Vicky Pattison has opened up about her worries about having children, saying she’s concerned her father’s struggles with alcohol would be passed down to any future children. Before her upcoming Channel 4 documentary Vicky Pattison: Alcohol, My Dad and Me, Vicky spoke openly with Sky’s Beth Rigby about why she wanted to make the programme, and disclosed that her dad is currently ‘winning his battle at the moment’.

‘My main motivation for making this documentary was that I had a strong belief that there was a huge element of alcoholism that was completely genetic,’ Vicky said. ‘That because my dad had it in him, I was just going to have it in me and I truly believed my kids would have it too and I didn't want them to feel different to everyone else, to feel out of control, to feel powerless to stop something.’

Vicky - who is happily engaged to TOWIE’s Ercan Ramadan - continued: ‘Like their life was only going to be one way. It was going to be hard and sad and they were going to hurt people they loved. So that's a huge reason why I haven't had children yet. But now I am in a really good place with a nice man and I've done this documentary and learnt loads about this illness. I understand there is an element of it that is learnt behaviour and potentially hereditary but more than that I know we have choices as well.’

The former Geordie Shore star also spoke about how she worried she was like her father. ‘I'm like him in a lot of ways and I was aware that I had an addictive personality,’ Vicky said. ‘I do everything to extremes. If I'm going to go to the gym, I'm going to go five times a week. If I'm going to party, I want to be the last one standing, there was never any balance. So I convinced myself it was a forgone conclusion that I was going to end up like my dad and it led us down some real self sabotaging paths at times.’