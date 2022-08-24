Love Island’s Chyna Mills Is Dating Strictly Come Dancing’s Neil Jones

This is a Love Island and Strictly Come Dancing crossover we didn't see coming! It has been reported that Casa Amor bombshell Chyna Mills is now dating Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones.

The reality star and pro dancer were spotted together exploring Paris hand in hand. As the pair uploaded several snaps from the city of love to their Instagram accounts on their own - they left fans desperately looking out for any signs they were official.

An onlooker in the city told The Sun, 'Neil and Chyna looked very loved up and completely relaxed in one another's company. Paris is the perfect city for a romantic weekend and they both looked delighted to be there.'

They added the dance star 'probably wanted to do something special' as it is a 'new relationship' and their time together would soon be limited once training and rehearsals for the intense BBC dance show begin.

The couple first sparked rumours they were getting to know each other after they were spotted leaving the Reality TV Awards afterparty together in Chelsea. An insider told the publication that Neil and Chyna 'really get on well and he is totally taken with her'. They added that Neil likes that Chyna is 'fun and free-spirited' and are 'just having fun enjoying each other's company.'

This blossoming relationship was actually teased by Chyna before they were even spotted together. On Monday Chyna did an Q&A on her Instagram where her 50k followers could ask anything they wanted to know. When a fan questioned who she went to Paris with, the Yorkshire model sarcastically replied, 'a friend', followed by a laughing emoji.

This relationship comes two years after Neil broke off his previous relationship with South American dancer Luisa Eusse. Neil was as also previously married to fellow Strictly professional Katya Jones. However, they got divorced in 2019 after six years of marriage.