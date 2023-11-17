What Did The Crown’s Major Players Look Like In Real Life?

If you follow up each episode of The Crown with a feverish Google session, rating the resemblance each member of the show's cast bears to each real life royal, then you're definitely not alone.

After six seasons of the show, we've learned that the truth is often stranger than fiction, and much of the joy of Netflix's regal costume drama lies in its semi-realism: the fact that the majority of its plot points - from Princess Margaret's scandalous portrait session to Prince Philip's rumoured dalliances to the Duke of Windsor's unpalatable politics - are all rooted in history.

In our humble (and nerdish) opinion, the buzz of fact checking some of the show's more outlandish storylines and hunting down grainy black-and-white portraits of the show's real-life characters to compare against the cast is second only to that of enjoying a brand new episode.

As the show moves into the 21st century, the forthcoming season will inaugurate a brand new cast, with Meg Ballamy and Ed McVey set to be the two breakout stars as young Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Though we'll also see the return of major players: Dominic West reprises his role as Prince Charles, Olivia Williams plays Camilla Parker Bowles and Imelda Staunton once again plays the Queen.

As the show’s sixth season airs – close down your multiple tabs and consider this your definitive visual cheat sheet to the major players of mid-century history and politics, from season one to season six. Kudos to The Crown’s casting directors, Nina Gold and Robert Sterne: these resemblances are striking….

The Crown: The Cast List