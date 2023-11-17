What Did The Crown’s Major Players Look Like In Real Life?

If you follow up each episode of The Crown with a feverish Google session, rating the resemblance each member of the show's cast bears to each real life royal, then you're definitely not alone.
After six seasons of the show, we've learned that the truth is often stranger than fiction, and much of the joy of Netflix's regal costume drama lies in its semi-realism: the fact that the majority of its plot points - from Princess Margaret's scandalous portrait session to Prince Philip's rumoured dalliances to the Duke of Windsor's unpalatable politics - are all rooted in history.
In our humble (and nerdish) opinion, the buzz of fact checking some of the show's more outlandish storylines and hunting down grainy black-and-white portraits of the show's real-life characters to compare against the cast is second only to that of enjoying a brand new episode.
As the show moves into the 21st century, the forthcoming season will inaugurate a brand new cast, with Meg Ballamy and Ed McVey set to be the two breakout stars as young Kate Middleton and Prince William.
Though we'll also see the return of major players: Dominic West reprises his role as Prince Charles, Olivia Williams plays Camilla Parker Bowles and Imelda Staunton once again plays the Queen.
As the show’s sixth season airs – close down your multiple tabs and consider this your definitive visual cheat sheet to the major players of mid-century history and politics, from season one to season six. Kudos to The Crown’s casting directors, Nina Gold and Robert Sterne: these resemblances are striking….
The Crown: The Cast List
Queen Elizabeth II...
Season two sees Elizabeth more established in her role as Queen, but having to contend with a tumultuous political climate and tensions in her marriage.
Played by Claire Foy
The Crown marks the second time that Claire Foy has played a Queen: she previously starred as Anne Boleyn in the BBC's adaptation of Wolf Hall.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh...
Prince Philip actually only became a Prince of the United Kingdom in 1957, when it was announced that he'd be known as His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
Played by Matt Smith
Matt Smith's Philip becomes more of a central focus for The Crown's second season, which explores the Duke's place in the royal family while hinting at his rumoured infidelity.
Princess Margaret...
Widely perceived as the Queen's 'wilder' sister, Margaret associated with a more bohemian circle in the 60s and 70s.
Played by Vanessa Kirby
Prior to playing Princess Margaret, Vanessa balanced stage work with credits in film and TV productions like Great Expectations, About Time and Me Before You. She's also recently starred opposite Tom Cruise in the latest installment of the Mission Impossible franchise_._
Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother...
Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, was widely considered among the most popular members of the royal family, and was active in public life even as she turned 100.
Played by Victoria Hamilton
Fan of Doctor Foster? Victoria Hamilton's turn as Gemma's neighbour Anna was certainly a contrast to her royal role as the Queen Mum.
King George VI...
Known as Bertie to his family, George VI never expected to become King. Upon the abdication of his older brother, however, the throne was his.
Played by Jared Harris
The son of actor Richard (aka Dumbledore from The Philosopher's Stone), Jared Harris' screen credits include Mad Men, Sherlock Holmes and Lincoln.
Antony Armstrong-Jones...
Antony Armstrong-Jones had a notoriously tempestuous relationship with Princess Margaret, but even after their 1978 divorce, he continued as the royal family's photographer of choice.
Played by Matthew Goode
Matthew Goode is something of a period drama mainstay, having previously appeared in the likes of Downton Abbey, Brideshead Revisited and The Imitation Game.
Jackie Kennedy...
The Crown marks the second screen incarnation of former First Lady Jackie Kennedy of 2017: Natalie Portman earned an Oscar nod for unconventional biopic Jackie earlier this year.
Played by Jodi Balfour
South African actress Jodi Balfour most recently starred as DI Elaine Shephard in the BBC's police procedural Rellik; prior to that, her biggest role was in Canadian TV drama Bomb Girls .
John F. Kennedy...
John F. Kennedy made just one state visit to Buckingham Palace during his presidency, which took place in the summer of 1961. The real life events form the subject of 'Dear Mrs President' in The Crown's second season.
Played by Michael C. Hall
American actor Michael C. Hall is best known for his roles as the serial killer of the title in Dexter and as a mortician in Six Feet Under.
The Duke of Windsor, formerly Edward VIII...
Britain was gripped by scandal - not to mention a constitutional crisis - when King Edward VIII proposed to Wallis Simpson, an American divorcée who was still technically married to her second husband.
Played by Alex Jennings
Alex Jennings is another Crown star to have previously played a different member of the royal family on screen: he starred as Prince Charles opposite Helen Mirren in The Queen.
Wallis Simpson, the Duchess of Windsor...
Upon her third marriage, American socialite Wallis Simpson became the Duchess of Windsor, though she was never truly accepted by the royal family.
Played by Lia Williams
Alongside her TV roles, actress Lia Williams has starred in a number of plays, directed short films and runs a production company with her husband.
Group Captain Peter Townsend...
A royal equerry from 1944 to 1953, Peter Townsend's romance with Princess Margaret caused a scandal due to his being recently divorced from his wife.
Played by Ben Miles
Ben Miles has previously appeared in shows like Cold Feet, Coupling and the BBC's Shakespeare adaptation, The Hollow Crown.
Prince Charles and Princess Anne...
Before Charles and Anne headed off to boarding school, they were educated by a governess at Buckingham Palace.
Played by Billy Jenkins and Lyla Barrett-Rye
Billy has previous appeared in Channel 4's Humans, while Lyla played a younger version of Romola Garai's title character in a recent adaptation of Emma.
Lord Mountbatten...
Philip's Uncle was born Prince Louis of Battenberg, a title which was dropped in anticipation of anti-German sentiment ahead of WWI. A descendent of Queen Victoria, he was also Elizabeth's second cousin once removed.
Played by Greg Wise
You'll probably know Greg Wise for his role as the dashing but caddish Willoughby in the 1995 screen version of Sense and Sensibility (in which he starred opposite future wife Emma Thompson).
