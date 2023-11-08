A History Of Taylor Swift And Karlie Kloss’ Relationship Breakdown

Ever wondered why Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss' relationship went from besties to enemies? We've done some digging to find out...

One of Taylor Swift's former besties went to her Eras Tour on Tuesday, and it's caused chaos online. Victoria's Secret model Karlie Kloss was spotted at Taylor's final sold-out show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday , initially in distinctly average seats before being moved to VIP.

Firstly, after years of supposed feuding, Swifties can't quite believe that Karlie was there in the first place. And secondly, since she was up in 'the nosebleeds' at first rather than sitting comfortably in VIP like Taylor's other celebrity guests, fans are wondering - what does this mean for their friendship? Is Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss' relationship back on track? Or did Karlie just buy a regular ticket because she loves the music? Either way, we're confused.

With that in mind, we've decided to do a full breakdown of their history together, from their friendship beginnings to sad feud end - until now, it seems.

How did Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss meet?

Since Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss are both extremely famous, it's hard to say when they actually first met. But we do know when they first interacted. In a cover story interview with Vogue in 2012, Taylor spotted a photo of Karlie – who had a cookie business called Karlie's Kookies which raised money for charity – and said, 'I love Karlie Kloss. I want to bake cookies with her!' After the article came out, Karlie replied on Twitter saying, 'hey @taylorswift123 love the cover! Your kitchen or mine? :).'

It wasn't until November 2013 that they were first spotted together, when Taylor sang on the Victoria's Secret runway and Karlie walked by during 'I Knew You Were Trouble'. You can imagine the feud theorists having a field day with that one.

Then in March 2014, their friendship was solidified with a road trip. Karlie shared pics from the trip on her Instagram including a photo of Taylor writing 'Karlie [heart] Taylor' in the sand. She captioned the post: 'Another epic pit stop...Do you see the size of that elephant seal?!'

From that point on, the pair were regularly seen walking around New York together, getting ready for the Met Gala with each other and attending basketball games. Whether it be a supportive comment on an Instagram post or a series of selfies, it seemed they were besties through it all.

Fast forward to February 2015, and Vogue brought them together again. This time by way of a joint cover shoot where Taylor said, 'People had been telling us for years we needed to meet'. She added, 'I remember makeup artists and hair people going, 'Doesn't she remind you of Karlie? God, she and Karlie would be best friends. They're the same."'

So by the time Taylor's 'Bad Blood' music video came around – which brought together her A-list girl squad of Karlie, Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Lena Dunham, and Cara Delevingne – their friendship had solidified its place in the pop culture history books.

What is Kaylor? The fan theories explained

Of course, when two famous women are close friends, people are bound to come up with their own conspiracy theories. And in Taylor and Karlie's case, that's the 'Kaylor' conspiracy theory, which essentially dictates that Taylor and Karlie were actually dating.

Now, since neither Karlie Kloss or Taylor Swift have come out as LGBTQ+, it's not appropriate to speculate about their sexuality or assume they are romantically involved just because they are close friends. Karlie, for one, is now married to businessman Joshua Kushner and they have two children together.

And Taylor herself has spoken openly about how frustrating it can be when people assume she is dating her close friends. In 2014, she tweeted, 'As my 25th birthday present from the media, I'd like for you to stop accusing all my friends of dating me.'

Why did Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss fall out?

All good things come to an end, apparently. In 2019, rumours started flying around that the pair were no longer friends (with some fans calling it a break up, as per their Kaylor theories) as they appeared to be spending less and less time together.

The tell tale sign was when Taylor didn't attend Karlie and Josh Kushner's wedding (well, either of their weddings as they had two). And worse still, their larger ceremony held in June 2019 was attended by two of Taylor's then known enemies – Katy Perry and Scooter Braun.

The 'Bad Blood' video is supposedly about Taylor and Katie's own feud, while Taylor and Scooter fell out when he acquired the rights to Taylor's first six albums, forcing her to re-record them all as 'Taylor's version'. Throughout all of this, Karlie remained silent. And she even went on holiday with Scooter around the same time.

All this is before we start reading into Taylor's lyrics from her January 2021 album evermore. In 'it's time to go,' she sings, 'When the words of a sister, come back in whispers, that prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed/Not a twin from your dreams, she's a crook who was caught.'

Naturally, fans have assumed that Taylor Swift song is about Karlie Kloss, as are many others according to their assumptions. We then didn't see or hear from 'Kaylor' in years, before Karlie was spotted at her concert this week - so now you can understand why people are so perplexed.

Are Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss still friends?