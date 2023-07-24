Is This The Sign That The Spice Girls Might Headline Glastonbury 2024?

Victoria Beckham put on her Posh Spice shoes for a karaoke night this weekend, hinting that a Spice Girls reunion might be on the cards.

Sharing a video of her singing the Spice Girls classic Say You'll Be There, the singer-turned-fashion designer captioned her post 'Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come,’ followed by a hushing emoji, a musical note, and a microphone. Talk about cryptic...

The official Instagram account for the 90s girl group – made up of Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria – also shared the video with the caption ‘Once a Spice Girl, always a Spice Girl.’

And with more than one of the ladies hinting that a reunion could be coming our way, many fans have been left guessing that the big news might be a headline performance at next summer's Glastonbury festival.

Spice Girls in 1997. Credit: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Are the Spice Girls headlining Glastonbury 2024?

It’s not been confirmed that the girl group is reuniting to play at the iconic festival, but there’s certainly been more than one hint dropped of a Spice Girls and Glasto collab to celebrate their 30th anniversary next year.

During a solo set at Glastonbury this year, Mel C revealed to fans that the girl group would accept an offer to play the now traditional Sunday afternoon ‘legends’ slot if asked.

She said, ‘All of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth. Like I said to the audience [ when ] doing a couple of Spice Girls songs, “a bit of a warm-up for next year?”

‘We call playing Glastonbury the bucket list, because as an artist it really is the ultimate.’

And earlier this year, Mel B revealed to fans that the Spice Girls would reunite as a five for an upcoming mystery project (that very well could be Glasto!)

She said, ‘We are planning on releasing a statement. What that is, I can’t say right now because we’re just fishing off perfecting what we’re going to be doing together, all five of us, but it’s going to be something that the fans are really going to love.’

Spice Girls in 1998. Credit: Brian Rasic/Getty Images.

The rumours are nothing new. In fact, last year it was first reported that Posh was desperate to set foot on the festival’s stage. Talking on Keith Lemon’s podcast at the time, Emma revealed she and the group have ‘definitely got to do it’ if asked to headline the Worthy Farm event.

Admitting at the time that the group hasn’t been approached by the festival yet, she said ‘All of us have been on the phone like… No-one’s asked us! I think it would be fab. And I have spoken to Victoria about it too, and I think she’d be up for Glasto.’

But whilst many fans are holding out hope for Posh – who didn’t take part in the band’s 2019 reunion tour – to get back with her fellow Spice Girls, a source close to the star has said it might not be on Victoria’s cards.

Saying that Victoria didn’t have any plans to get back on stage and sing, the source revealed to the Daily Mail: ‘She looks back fondly on her years in the Spice Girls – they were very special to her – so she hasn’t ruled out a one-off celebration, maybe at some point.’

Are the Spice Girls doing a documentary?

Turns out, the big news might not involve stepping back onstage. It's been said the iconic girl group are getting ready to take part in a documentary film on their pop empire. The documentary will tell the story of the band’s rise to stardom in the 90s, as well as feature never-before-seen interviews and material from their personal archive.