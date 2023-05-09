Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner: A Complete Relationship Timeline

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are one of the most famous couples in Hollywood right now.

When the husband and wife met seven years ago, their respective fanbases were beside themselves over the Jonas Brothers and Game of Thrones crossover and have been invested in their journey ever since.

But how did Joe and Sophie meet? When did they get married? And do they have children? Here is the duo's complete relationship timeline.

2016: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner connect on Instagram

It was a good old DM slide on Instagram, back in 2016, that marked the beginning of their love story.

'We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time,' Northampton-born Sophie, 27, recalled to Harper's Bazaar.

She added, 'We were following each other on Instagram and he direct messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.'

From there, the musician, 34, invited Sophie to hang out when his tour reached the UK. After her friends admitted they found it 'hilarious', they convinced her to go.

The pair agreed to meet up at a bar, but the TV star confessed that she brought her 'rugby boys' along for safety (in case this Joe Jonas wasn't the Joe Jonas).

She was pleasantly surprised to find that he brought along no entourage, just a friend.

She expanded in an interview with ELLE, 'I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner and we just talked. We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I wasn’t bored. It wasn’t contrived, it wasn’t small talk - it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. And then I went on tour with him.'

November 2016: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are spotted at a Kings of Leon concert

They had not gone public with their relationship by this point, but fans spotted them having a whale of a time at a Kings of Leon gig in Amsterdam.

A concertgoer noted, 'When the lights went down and Kings of Leon started they were dancing together and singing along. Joe would kiss her cheek as they danced next to each other.'

December 2016: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are confirmed to be dating

After spending Thanksgiving weekend together, a source confirmed to People that Joe and Sophie were together.

'They're dating exclusively. [Joe] was playing the field, but he really likes her and is willing to settle down for her,' the insider shared.

January 2017: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner make it Instagram official

Sophie kickstarted the new year by sharing Joe for the first time on her Instagram - always a big step in any relationship!

Underneath an image of him smoking a cigar on a boat, the actress wrote, 'Miami Daze'.

September 2017: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner adopt a dog

The couple welcomed a new member to the family, a Siberian Husky puppy named Porky Basquiat. Just a few months later, they became dog parents for a second time when they brought home Porky's brother, Waldo Picasso.

October 2017: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announce their engagement

A year after finding an instant spark, the couple announced they were engaged.

Joe fittingly captioned an image of his fiancée's ring, 'She said yes', while Sophie wrote, 'I said yes.'

The post clocked up plenty of interaction from fans and loved ones, with Joe's brother Nick writing, 'Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister-in-law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much.'

April 2018: Sophie Turner opens up about being engaged

She detailed how finding love was a different fulfilment to the success she has enjoyed in her career.

'It's lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there's a drive that comes with your career.'

October 2018: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner make their red-carpet debut

Two years after meeting and a year on from their engagement, Joe and Sophie finally graced the red carpet together at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week.

Sophie shared a photo from the evening on Instagram, writing, 'With my love in Paris.'

March 2019: Sophie Turner stars in the Jonas Brothers' music video for Sucker

The Jonas Brothers recruited their respective partners to star in their music video for Sucker, meaning Sophie was joined by Kevin's wife Danielle Deleasa and Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra for the project.

Sophie reflected, '[With Game of Thrones] you have to be done with this scene by a certain time and you have to say these words and stand at exactly these spots, because otherwise it wouldn't work. Whereas with a music video, it's just much more kind of free and loose and improvisational.'

May 2019: Sophie Turner reveals she and Joe Jonas split for a day

In a wide-ranging interview with The Sunday Times, Sophie credited Joe for saving her life during a period when she was 'very mentally unwell'. She also revealed that she and Joe had broken up at one point during their relationship, but it wasn't long before they were back together.

She admitted, 'It was the worst day of our lives. For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, "Never mind."'

1 May 2019: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get married

After getting engaged in October 2017, Joe and Sophie said, 'I do' in May 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Respectively, they were aged 29 and 23.

'We had to get legally married in the States, so we thought it'd be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out, and do an impromptu wedding. And we actually had some people that I didn't really even know that well there,' Joe revealed to GQ.

The couple exchanged vows at A Little White Wedding Chapel - hours after the Billboard Music Awards.

June 2019: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wed for the second time, in France

The following month, the celebrations continued when they held a second wedding in Carpentras, France on 29 June. It was a private affair only attended by their closest family and friends.

Opening up about married life with her husband months later, Sophie said, 'With Joe, I always felt like I was the one who was punching, like, way above my league. And I still feel like that. He’s so handsome, talented, funny, charismatic. I’m really lucky to be with him and have someone like him who wants to be around me and spend time with me.'

July 2020: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome their first daughter

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter Willa, on 22 July. The news came a month after Sophie was pictured with a bump during an outing in LA.

Their reps confirmed the happy news, saying, 'Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.'

May 2021: Joe Jonas gets candid about lockdown with his family

During an appearance on CBS Mornings, Joe weighed in on how he was 'grateful' and 'thankful' to spend more time with his family during the pandemic.

He said, 'It's been forced time at home — I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and travelling and touring. To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back.'

September 2021: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner relocate to Miami

After selling their Los Angeles home, Joe and Sophie moved to Miami after snapping up an $11 million abode.

But Sophie has admitted she would one day love to return to her home country, telling Elle, 'I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family. And also for my daughter – I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have. England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!'

May 2022: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announce second pregnancy

After Sophie was pictured cradling her baby bump at the Met Gala, she confirmed the same month that she and Joe would be welcoming a second child.

She told Elle, 'It's what life is about for me — raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever.'

July 2022: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome their second daughter

The couple have never divulged their second daughter's name, but reps confirmed to People on 14 July that they had become parents for the second time.

They told the outlet, 'Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl.'

November 2022: Joe Jonas details keeping his marriage private

In an interview with Mr Porter, the musician explained why he chooses to keep his personal life largely under wraps.

'I want to feel like an open book. But when [Sophie and I] started dating, I realised that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself.'

2023: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner continue to support each other with their endeavours

In January, Sophie was by her husband's side when he and his brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

'To see the hard work and love and light you boys bring to your music… It’s an honour just to watch from the sidelines. After almost 20 years of hard work, you boys are so deserving of this. I’m so lucky to count you as family. I’m proud of you every day,' the TV star wrote on Instagram.

In March, the glamorous couple attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party.