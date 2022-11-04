Everything We Learnt From Selena Gomez’s Interview With Rolling Stone

Selena Gomez is back – and this time, she wants to get real with us all. On the back of her newly released documentary My Mind and Me, the singer sat down with Rolling Stone and got candid about her life… the good and the bad. From naming her kidney to future baby plans, here’s everything Selena revealed.

On nearly cancelling her documentary...

Whilst her honesty is being praised by critics and fans alike, Selena admitted that she almost didn’t sign off on My Mind and Me's release.

She said, 'I don't want to sound dramatic, but I almost wasn't going to put this out' - before adding that releasing the raw and honest documentary feels almost like 'sacrificing myself for a greater purpose.'

On her Barney days...

Selena first hit our TV screens along with everybody’s favourite purple dinosaur. 'I didn’t have to live real life,' she said. 'I could go play in Barney World, and that was great.'

But by the age of 10, she was too old for the show and given the boot - with her teenage peers less impressed by her Barney claim to fame.

On her mental health struggles...

'I’m going to be very open with everybody about this: I’ve been to four treatment centres' Selena shared - before bravely adding that there was a time when she thought the world would be better off without her in it.

'I think when I started hitting my early twenties is when it started to get really dark' she shared, revealing how her depression left her unable to move from her bed - sometimes for weeks on end.

On making bipolar her friend...

With her mental health declining, Selena found herself in a state of psychosis – until finally, she was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder.

But the concoction of drugs were tough on the star – and it wasn’t until she personalised her treatment that she started to see the light.

As she detoxed from a range of medication, the tough process that saw Selena having to relearn words and retrain her brain.

'I tried to make bipolar my friend,' she shared.

On her BFF Taylor Swift...

We knew it - TayTay is a great friend to have.

Admitting that she struggled to fit in with the 'cool' group of girls in the celebrity world, Selena gushed about her best pal, saying, 'My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [ Swift ] .'

The Bieber name seems to follow Selena around – and after Hailey Bieber namedropped her husband’s ex in a recent podcast, Selena opened up on the situation.

'Somebody made a comment and it involved me, and then for two days I felt bad about myself' she shared - with the star eventually taking to social media to urge her fans to be kind.

And weeks later in the real world, the two women were spotted posing together as a charity gala.

On naming her new kidney...

Back in 2017, Selena received a kidney transplant after developing complications from the autoimmune disease lupus.

And in the interview, she opened up about how kidney replacements come with a shelf life – and hers might only see the next 30 years. But Selena insisted she was okay with this - saying that she might be ready to say 'peace out' by the time she hits 60.

And just as one might name their houseplant, Selena named her kidney.

The star revealed that she named her new body part after Portlandia's Fred Armisen - and revealed how she secretly hopes he finds out and thinks it's 'weird'.

On her stripper-filled wedding...

Selena opened up about how she assumed she would have been married by now - so she did what any single woman would do, and threw herself a wedding for her 30th birthday.

There at the star studded bash was Miley Cyrus – who Selena says she 'f * * king loves' – as well as Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, and a Barney cake.

'We had lovely drinks, and it was beautiful, and then my friend Cara [ Delavigne ] comes in and brings strippers. It was a mixture of sophisticated and hysterical' said Selena.

On one day having children...

Selena must remain on the same two medications for her bipolar disorder throughout her entire life – meaning she likely won’t be able to carry her own children.

The admitted she once went to visit a friend who was trying to conceive, only to spend hours crying in her car afterwards.

But she won't let it get in the way of her future, saying 'however I'm meant to have children, I will.'

On moving to New York...

Gushing about her love for New York, Selena opened up about how she can 'walk', 'breathe', and 'be inspired.'

And she’s looking forward to leaving L.A behind as she heads to the big apple for the winter months, admitting 'I love all the slush and grossness.'

Her love for Adele (obvs)...

Selena admitted that, like the best of us, she loves a good car karaoke – particularly Adele’s I Drink Wine...

On her new single - and her upcoming album...

Talking about her brand new single 'My Mind and Me,' Selena said, 'It’s a little sad, but it’s also a really nice way of putting a button on the documentary part of my life.'

And she revealed how she hopes her upcoming album will be a reflection of her new self - with fans able to listen to the music and know she's finally living her life.

On disappearing (in the very best way)...