Princess Of Wales Hospitalised For Two Weeks With Abdominal Surgery

Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales has been hospitalised for planned abdominal surgery, she has announced on Instagram this afternoon.

Posting on the Kensington Palace Instagram, the couple wrote: 'Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.

'Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.'

Why is Kate Middleton in hospital?

The statement continued that the Princess didn't wish to disclose further details as to why she was in hospital saying: 'The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.'

Royal Editor of the Sunday Times Roya Nikkhah said, 'it is understood the Princess’s condition is non-cancerous,' on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Royals' statement continued: 'Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share.