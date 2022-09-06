Everything You Need To Know About Ophelia Lovibond

by Grazia |

There are some actors who, when they're faces crop up in film, TV or on stage, assure you you're in for a treat. Call it a gold standard of quality. Ophelia Lovibond is one of those actors. In the past few years, she's shown her talent - and her style credentials - time and time again, and now she's clinched her most intriguing role to date: she's playing Carrie Symonds, fiancée of Boris Johnson, in a new Sky TV series This England, out on the 22nd of September. She's also - here's an inside scoop for you - a really nice person. Now, If you weren't a fan already, it's time to get on board.

While we wait to see how she will depict the controversial political partner, here's everything you could possibly need to know about the British actress.

How old is Ophelia Lovibond?

Ophelia was born on 19 February 1986, making her 35.

Where is Ophelia Lovibond from?

Ophelia was raised alongside two siblings by her mother in a housing estate in Shepherds Bush, West London. Her mother worked as a councillor at Wormwood Scrubs prison.

Although she has what one could call a 'posh' name and is well spoken, she does not come from a wealthy background.

Where did Ophelia Lovibond study?

Ophelia obtained a scholarship to study at Latymer Upper School in London, and also attended Hammersmith's 'Young Blood' theatre youth group, which counts Carey Mulligan among their alumni.

She read English Literature at the University of Sussex in 2005 and graduated with a first class degree.

What has Ophelia Lovibond been in?

Her first role was in ITV sitcom The Wilsons which she acquired, allegedly, as a result of lying about her age.

She stared in UK TV favourites – Holby City, The Bill, Casualty and Heartbeat – and more recently, Mr Sloane and WIA, in which she played PA Izzy Gould.

She rose to fame stateside when she played Kitty Winter in the US drama, Elementary: a modern twist on Sherlock Holmes, set in New York City. Ophelia played Sherlock's protégée, alongside Johnny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu. She also showed up briefly in Guardians Of The Galaxy, starred alongside Ashton Kutcher in No Strings Attached and with Jim Carrey in Mr Popper's Penguins. She has, of course, also done theatre - no actor can resist the call of the West End - with her highest profile stage role perhaps being The Libertine, in which she starred alongside Dominic Cooper.

Most recently, though, her work has been primarily TV-focused, with credits in Roadkill, Trying and Feel Good.

©getty

Earlier this year, Ophelia paid tribute to her late friend Caroline Flack on the anniversary of her death.

'We found each other mutually hilarious,' she said. 'We just loved making each other laugh and that seemed to be so much of what our friendship was. She was such an enormous person in my life and it's that laughter - you feel that absence very keenly.

'Because of the way Caroline died, it is very easy to let that overshadow everything else. But her life counted for so much more than the way she died, and those are the things that I've been thinking about.'

Dee Koppang, Ophelia Lovibond, Liz Matthews, Caroline Flack and Laura Whitmore at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards after party. ©Getty

What is Ophelia Lovibond's Instagram?