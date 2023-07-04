A Complete Breakdown Of Olivia Rodrigo’s Relationship History

Olivia Rodrigo first showcased her penchant for heartbreak songs with the 2021 ballad, Drivers License - rumoured to be about her Disney Channel ex Joshua Bassett. And now, her new single Vampire (released June 30) has already accumulated over 20million streams, but as fans press the repeat button they have also been conspiring to determine who the song is about.

It's certainly causing mass investigation over on TikTok, with Olivia's fans keen to figure out who exactly inspired the song Vampire especially given how cutting its lyrics are.

There are clues in Olivia Rodrigo's lyrics for Vampire that it's about a recent ex, like Zack Bia or Adam Faze

Vampire includes the lyrics: 'I used to think I was smart / But you made me look so naive / The way you sold me for parts / As you sunk your teeth into me, oh / Bloodsucker, fame f * cker / Bleedin' me dry like a goddamn vampire.'

She also hints that the song could be about an older guy with the line, 'Went for me and not her / Cause girls your age know better', and seems to imply the length of the relationship in question: 'Six months of torture you sold as some forbidden paradise'.

So, who is Vampire about? Well, it could be any one of Olivia's exes or none of them at all - and with that in mind, below is her complete relationship history to scour over so you can decide for yourself - but fans are convinced it's one of the two older men that she dated.

Is Olivia Rodrigo’s song vampire about Zack Bia or Adam Faze?

According to the internet, Vampire is about either Zack Bia or producer Adam Faze. Lyrics that seem to link the track to Zack include the line ‘six months of torture’ – the pair dated for six months - and ‘went for me and not her cause girls your age know better’ – there’s a seven year age difference between Olivia and Zack. However, there's also a six-year age gap between Olivia and Adam, with the pair dating for around seven months and their relationship much more public than hers with Zack. On TikTok and Twitter, fans are weighing up the options...

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's exes?

Zack Bia

American DJ Zack, 27, and Olivia dated for six months before splitting last August. A source previously told _E! New_s how their relationship blossomed, saying, ' [ Zack ] invited [ Olivia ] to Super Bowl parties that he was DJing that weekend and she went to support him. They hit it off and have been casually hanging out.'

But in August 2022, news of their split emerged after what appeared to be a whirlwind romance.

An insider revealed, 'Their relationship sort of fizzled. They were casually dating but haven’t spent time together in a while. There were no issues - they both have different work schedules and different friend groups.'

Zak Bia ©Getty

Vinnie Hacker

Olivia was rumoured to be dating TikTok star Vinnie last May, when the pair were pictured looking close during a night out in Los Angeles. According to reports, Vinnie, 20, also supported Olivia on one of her gigs during her Sour tour last summer.

But fellow social media sensation Josh Richards shut down the hearsay last June, saying, 'I know they're not dating. All I know is that I was golfing with Vinnie the other day and they aren’t dating.'

Vinnie Hacker ©Getty

Adam Faze

While neither Olivia nor film producer Adam, 26, formally confirmed their relationship, their actions appeared to speak louder than words.

In summer 2021, as Grammy-winner Olivia was propelling to mainstream fame, she and Adam sent rumours whirling when they were spotted cosying up to one another and holding hands at the Space Jam 2 premiere in California. It has been claimed that the pop star even introduced Adam as her boyfriend.

Then in November, Page Six acquired photos of the smitten pair locking lips and putting on a very public display of affection.

However, their relationship was finished business by the time February 2022 rolled around, as a source told People, 'They've been over for a bit now.' So, how long did Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze date? About seven months in total.

Joshua Bassett

Olivia might be thriving in the music 'biz, but she has also starred on the small screen in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

She met 22-year-old actor Joshua Bassett in 2019, when filming for the hit series commenced. They played on-screen love interests Nini and Ricki but the fictional romance was heavily rumoured to have spilled over into real life a year after first crossing paths.

However, their reported relationship had a short shelf life, as it came to an end in summer 2020 after several months. Their dalliance arguably left a mark on Olivia, as Josh has been rumoured as the inspiration behind Drivers License.

Her debut single and the fact Josh was briefly linked to fellow actress Sabrina Carpenter triggered a plethora of love triangle rumours at the time, but the former lovebirds are still amicable today.

Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo ©Getty

Ethan Wacker

Another co-star, Olivia met Ethan, 21, on the set of Disney Channel's Bizaardvark.

The show first aired in 2016 but it took two years for the TV stars to strike up a romance. They went Instagram official in January 2019, with Ethan penning a since-deleted post, 'Happy 6 months! You are the greatest.'

But after a romantic getaway and an influx of PDA-packed social media posts, observant fans noticed around August 2019 that the pair had removed almost all traces of one another online. By all accounts, it was not a bitter split and Olivia even shared a congratulatory message when Josh got accepted into Vanderbilt University in May 2020.