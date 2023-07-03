Meet The TikTok-Viral Haircare Brand That Really Is Catering To Every Single Hair Type

Paid Promotion:

If you know a thing or two about hair, then you'll probably have heard of Amika: the New York-based hair brand that's mastering haircare for all hair types.

Well known for products like the sell-out Perk UpDryShampoo (£13) which racked up over 90,000 five-star reviews (and for a while was impossible to find in stock), or the TikTok viral Thermal Brush which is constantly sold out, Amika is a collective of creatives, hairstylists and chemists that come together to bend the rules and create products for everyone.

The brand boasts 10 collections, each catering to a different hair type. Whether your hair is dry, curly, damaged or fine, you can rest assured in the knowledge that Amika will have a product to suit it. Even more, Amika is 100% cruelty-free, made from organic, sustainable ingredients which are responsibly grown. You won't find any nasties such as parabens, or harsh sulphates: just natural, highly effective products you can't miss out on.

From hair tools like the best-selling Blow Dry Brush (£95), to the brand's impressive hydration range we've listed our favourite Amika products. Keep scrolling for no bad hair days - ever again.

SHOP: The Best Amika Products

1. The Kure Repair Shampoo loveamika.co.uk Buy now Description Clinically shown to repair damaged hair strands, the bond repair shampoo is ideal for those who ... read more Slide 1 of 1 loveamika.co.uk Buy now

2. The Wizard Detangling Primer loveamika.co.uk Buy now Description Spritz the Detangling Primer evenly across your hair for ultra-hydration and heat protection. Slide 1 of 1 loveamika.co.uk Buy now

3. Perk Up Dry Shampoo loveamika.co.uk Buy now Description We couldn't make this list without including one of our all time favourite dry shampoos. Talc-free ... read more Slide 1 of 1 loveamika.co.uk Buy now

4. Hair Round Blow Dryer Brush loveamika.co.uk Buy now Description This two-in-one styling tool combines a round hairbrush and hairdryer for an easy, breezy ... read more Slide 1 of 1 loveamika.co.uk Buy now