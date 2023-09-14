Here’s How To Get Tickets To Olivia Rodrigo’s 2024 Guts Tour

If you've spent the last week listening to Olivia Rodrigo's latest studio album Guts on repeat and the last month belting Vampire in the shower (guilty) then you're probably rejoicing at the announcement that Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour in 2024. Here's everything we know so far, including how to get Olivia Rodrigo tickets.
The 57-date tour begins in Palm Springs, CA (as predicted by Rodrigo's 'Making the Bed' lyric video), and will make its way to Europe in April, starting in Dublin. In her Twitter announcement, Rodrigo shared how you can register for ticket access via Ticketmaster, and that more dates will be added soon. So if your city is not on the list, don't stress, as it may be added later down the line.
Opening acts are set to include the Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf, joining Rodrigo on set dates across the tour. So, prepare yourselves, because if we're sure of one thing, it's that a Guts tour is coming soon, to an arena near you.
Is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour?
Yes, Olivia Rodrigo just announced the dates for the Guts tour which begins in February 23rd of 2024. It is a US, Canada and Europe tour, so fans across the world will be able to attend.
How can I get tickets to the Olivia Rodrigo tour?
Olivia Rodrigo's tour has just been announced, and you can register for ticket access right now on Ticketmaster. All you have to do is your use details to sign in or create a new account, choose your preferred date and then register for a pre-sale code.
When do Olivia Rodrigo tickets go on sale?
Olivia Rodrigo's Guts tour registration is now open on Ticketmaster. Registration will be available until September 17th with the chance to start buying tickets on September 21st.
How much do Olivia Rodrigo tickets cost?
Standard tickets are expected to cost between $49.50 and $199.50, the equivalent to £40 and £159, plus taxes and fees. But, this year, Rodrigo is also introducing Silver Star Tickets, a limited number of $20 tickets (£20) for fans who aren't able to afford the pricier tickets. Silver Star Tickets will be available at a later date.
Olivia Rodrigo 2024 Guts Tour Dates
Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
May 14 – London, UK – The O2
May 15 – London, UK – The O2
May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center
Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum