Here’s How To Get Tickets To Olivia Rodrigo’s 2024 Guts Tour

If you've spent the last week listening to Olivia Rodrigo's latest studio album Guts on repeat and the last month belting Vampire in the shower (guilty) then you're probably rejoicing at the announcement that Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour in 2024. Here's everything we know so far, including how to get Olivia Rodrigo tickets.

The 57-date tour begins in Palm Springs, CA (as predicted by Rodrigo's 'Making the Bed' lyric video), and will make its way to Europe in April, starting in Dublin. In her Twitter announcement, Rodrigo shared how you can register for ticket access via Ticketmaster, and that more dates will be added soon. So if your city is not on the list, don't stress, as it may be added later down the line.

Opening acts are set to include the Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf, joining Rodrigo on set dates across the tour. So, prepare yourselves, because if we're sure of one thing, it's that a Guts tour is coming soon, to an arena near you.

Is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour?

Yes, Olivia Rodrigo just announced the dates for the Guts tour which begins in February 23rd of 2024. It is a US, Canada and Europe tour, so fans across the world will be able to attend.

How can I get tickets to the Olivia Rodrigo tour?

Olivia Rodrigo's tour has just been announced, and you can register for ticket access right now on Ticketmaster. All you have to do is your use details to sign in or create a new account, choose your preferred date and then register for a pre-sale code.

When do Olivia Rodrigo tickets go on sale?

Olivia Rodrigo's Guts tour registration is now open on Ticketmaster. Registration will be available until September 17th with the chance to start buying tickets on September 21st.

How much do Olivia Rodrigo tickets cost?

Standard tickets are expected to cost between $49.50 and $199.50, the equivalent to £40 and £159, plus taxes and fees. But, this year, Rodrigo is also introducing Silver Star Tickets, a limited number of $20 tickets (£20) for fans who aren't able to afford the pricier tickets. Silver Star Tickets will be available at a later date.

Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

May 14 – London, UK – The O2

May 15 – London, UK – The O2

May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center

Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum