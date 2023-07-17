A Complete Timeline Of Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton’s Relationship

While fans of Stranger Things wait on tenterhooks for the fifth and * sobs * final season, we thought it was timely to explore Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's 'co-stars to lovers' relationship.

The adorable yet notoriously private pair met on the set of the sci-fi classic in November 2015, playing the inquisitive Nancy Wheeler and reserved Jonathan Byers (who, coincidentally, are love interests onscreen)!

Here is how their relationship blossomed away from the cameras.

September 2016

Filming for season one began in late 2015 and hit Netflix the following July. As the Stranger Things fanbase snowballed, so did speculation that Natalia and Charlie were more than 'amigos' (how the latter referred to his co-star in a group Instagram post in September 2016).

Only a week later, Natalia left the ever-growing fandom wondering if there was more to their relationship than they were letting on. The 28 year old shared a photo of Charlie, 29, being every inch the… bird whisperer.

She captioned the post, ‘Wow congrats @charlie.r.heaton on his new one man show Stranger Wings!! Sure gonna miss you s2 but happy you're doing what you love' (followed by a heart emoji).

January 2017

The rumours surrounding Natalia and Charlie continued to swirl, but they eventually reached a head in January 2017 when they were pictured leaving Los Angeles International Airport together.

The images came after they attended the 74th Golden Globes, where Stranger Things had been nominated for best television series drama.

It was around this time when a source confirmed their romance, telling Life & Style, 'They’re definitely dating. They’ve been together since before season two [ of Stranger Things] began filming in October. They spend every waking minute together, on set and off.'

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton - 2017 ©Getty

March 2017

For a while, neither Natalia nor Charlie gave verbal credence to speculation they were dating.

In March 2017, TMZ quizzed the pair on their relationship status but Natalia responded with a comment about the closeness of the entire Stranger Things cast.

'Whether people are dating or hanging out, I think that our cast just is cool with each other. I mean, I won’t speak for anybody else but it’s been you know. We’re all one big family.'

Natalia refused to give in to further pressing about her love life and simply left the situation with Charlie.

October 2017

Actions do speak louder than words, and the couple confirmed their relationship with a simple act of PDA: holding hands during an outing in New York.

December 2017

Two months later, Natalia and Charlie made their red carpet couple debut at the Fashion Awards in London.

Natalia and Charlie - red carpet debut in 2017 ©Getty

2017- present day

As previously mentioned, Natalia and Charlie do not plaster their relationship everywhere at any given opportunity. In fact, they are renowned for keeping their private lives as low-key as they can manage (what with being in one of the most popular shows and all that.)

In a rare insight into their relationship during an interview with Cosmopolitan last year, Natalia said it's an 'indescribable thing' to work and find fame with Charlie.

But she did admit she struggles to understand the public's obsession with their relationship. She said, 'I’m always curious as to why it comes up. Why do people want to know about it? I think it’s a natural instinct to want to know more about the people who are on your screens for hours, about what they’re like in real life. [ But ] now that I’ve experienced the other side of it… It sounds so cliché, but I’m just a person, too. Some people are very good about being open and sharing, and other people feel a little more comfortable holding some things for themselves.’

Charlie has also opened up about why they were 'cagey' about their relationship in the early days, explaining to GQ in 2020 that 'they weren’t being sneaky—they were young coworkers on a huge job interested in each other, and they didn’t want to mess with anything.'