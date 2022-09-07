Everything You Need To Know About Harry Styles And Emma Corrin’s My Policeman

Despite #spitgate and all the ongoing controversy around the Don't Worry Darling drama, Harry Styles' transition to bonafide movie star is well underway. And now the official trailer for his next movie, My Policeman, has landed (rather good timing, hey?). Set in the 1950s setting, Harry stars opposite The Crown's Emma Corrin.

Here's everything we know about My Policeman so far...

What is the plot to My Policeman?

The LGBT drama is based on the 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts - you might remember photos of Harry meeting fans with the book in his pocket - which follows a love triangle when homophobia was rife in the 1950s, and the book continues to follow the characters across their lives.

The synopsis for the film adaptation reads: 'A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people—policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)—as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.

'Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom, Marion, and Patrick are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.'

Who is in the cast for My Policeman?

Playing the titular policeman Tom, Harry Styles stars alongside The Crown's Emma Corrin, who will be portraying his on-screen wife Marion. (Did you know IRL the pair also share the same stylist, Harry Lambert?) Also in the film is David Dawson, who will be playing Harry's lover Patrick Hazelwood. My Policeman will also feature Gina McKee, who will play Emma's character when she is older. Rupert Everett has signed on to star as the older Patrick and Linus Roache will play the older version of Harry. So, safe to say it's an all-star cast.

Where was My Policeman filmed?

Filming took place in Brighton, London (specifically the London School of Economics in Lincoln’s Inn Fields), Hitchin and Venice (where some of the story is set).

When is My Policeman going to be released?