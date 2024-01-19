Everything To Know About Murdo Mitchell, Lucy Boynton’s New Boyfriend

Lucy Boynton has stepped out with her new boyfriend, Murdo Mitchell – and the internet is desperate to know more about exactly who the Scottish-born artist is.

The Bohemian Rhapsody actress appeared at the Chanel and Dazed celebration of the new Coco Crush campaign at Dazed Space, with Murdo on her arm. The 30-year-old, who split from ex Rami Malek last year, was first linked to Murdo in September. (FYI: Rami is currently dating The Crown’s Emma Corrin.)

Want to know more about Lucy Boynton's boyfriend, Murdo Mitchell? We’ve got you covered. Here’s everything to know about Murdo Mitchell…

Who is Lucy Boynton's boyfriend, Murdo Mitchell?

Murdo Mitchell is a singer-songwriter and guitarist, who is currently dating actor Lucy Boynton. He shot to fame after appearing on The X Factor back in 2014. Now, you can find him touring the country with his music.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 18: Murdo Mitchell attends the Chanel and Dazed celebration of the new Coco Crush campaign at Dazed Space on January 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Dazed Media)

How old is Lucy Boynton's boyfriend, Murdo Mitchell?

It’s not known exactly how old Murdo is, but he was described as 22 years old when he released his debut single ‘Hollow’ in 2021. If our maths is right, Murdo should be turning 25 this year.

Where is Murdo Mitchell from?

Murdo is from Glasgow, Scotland. Online, he’s described as currently being Glasgow-based.

What does Murdo Mitchell do for a job?

Murdo currently works as a musician, having had his own headline tour across the UK last year. The singer-songwriter has also performed at a number of popular Scottish festivals, including T In The Park, Belladrum, and the Edinburgh Fringe. He also has deals with record labels outside of the UK, having signed with Sony Music Norway/Drabant. New music and live dates are expected to come this year.

His music is described as being a ‘finely honed slice of indie-folk leaning song-writing,’ fill of ‘sweeping acoustic guitars and humble productions.’

Interested to know exactly what that sounds like? Give it a listen.

How long have Lucy Boynton and Murdo Mitchell been dating?

The pair first sparked dating rumours after they were spotted in September, getting close during a stroll through London’s Soho. After appearing together at Chanel’s recent party, it seems the duo have finally made their relationship public!

Does Murdo Mitchell have Instagram?