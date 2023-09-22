Are Rami Malek And Emma Corrin Dating?

We’ve had a lot of very surprising celebrity separations – we’re looking at you Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness – and celebrity hook-ups this summer - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce was the shocker on that front - but perhaps the one that the fewest people saw coming, is the budding romance between actors Rami Malek and Emma Corrin.

Last time we checked, Rami – who’s best known for his roles in Mr Robot and Bohemian Rhapsody - was loved up with his girlfriend of five years Lucy Boynton, but last month it was announced that the pair had parted ways amicably. And now, it seems Rami has well a truly moved on with The Crown’s Emma Corrin, whom he was spotted kissing yesterday.

But how and when did their relationship start? Here’s everything we know about Rami Malek and Emma Corrin’s relationship.

How did Rami Malek and Emma Corrin meet?

This information hasn’t been officially reported, but as they’re both super successful actors, they must have rubbed shoulders a few times at various industry parties.

When did Rami Malek and Emma Corrin start dating?

Rumours of their relationship first started emerging in July, when they were pictured standing next to each other at Bruce Springsteen’s show in Hyde Park, London on 8 July.

The pair looked cosy, with Rami putting his hand on Emma’s knee at one point.

When did Rami Malek and Emma Corrin go public with their romance?

After being spotted together multiple times this summer - including at the US Tennis Open earlier this month - Emma and Rami seemingly confirmed their relationship after they were spotted kissing in public on Thursday 21 September.

Who has Rami Malek dated?

Rami previously dated actress Lucy Boynton - after meeting on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody - from 2018 until early 2023.

The last time the pair were seen together was in February at the BAFTA Film Awards, but neither party has ever publicly confirmed their split.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton attend the EE British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner at Grosvenor House on February 10, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/WireImage)

Who has Emma Corrin dated?

Emma previously dated art director Ibrahim Njoya, a London-based designer, but they are thought to have split in early 2023.

What is the age difference between Rami Malek and Emma Corrin?