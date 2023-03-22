Molly-Mae Just Revealed Her Favourite Everyday Perfume

Just a glance across Molly-Mae Hague's expertly curated Instagram feed offers up oodles of chic, beige-toned minimalism that her 7.5 million strong followers can’t get enough of. In fact, it’s safe to say she’s something of a poster girl for TikTok’s viral Vanilla Girl Trend. Characterised by an aesthetically-led penchant for ecru toned interiors, neutral knits, and glossy minimalist make-up – it’s no wonder that the ex Love Island star and Pretty Little Thing Creative Director has become synonymous with what it means to be a #VanillaGirl.

Fitting then, is her choice of everyday perfume. Taking to Instagram stories yesterday, Molly revealed the fragrance she’s been spritzing of late, describing it as “Not overpowering, just a nice, sweet everyday scent.” The heart note? You guessed it. Vanilla.

Molly-Mae's Favourite Perfume

Image credit: Instagram @mollymae

Created by leading perfumer Quentine Bisch, Molly-Mae's scent of choice is the Chloe Atelier des Fleurs Vanilla Planifolia eau de parfum – it’s comforting and warming yet beautifully delicate, thanks to the heady notes of vanilla. In fact, it’s part of a wider edit of fragrances from Chloe – the whole Atelier des Fleurs collection is designed to be spritzed in conjunction with one another, allowing the wearer to create their own unique personalised blend. There’s everything from rose, iris and magnolia, to lavender, verbena and neroli, meaning there’s a stunning option suited to all tastes and moods.

While there’s no denying that die-hard Molly Mae fans will be clambering to get their hands on this scent, we can confirm that it’s also Grazia beauty editor approved. Read: It’s worth the hype.

Fancy lacing yourself with the same scent as Molly-Mae? Scroll on to shop.

With vanilla planifolia at its core, this is a beautifully warming scent that lasts from dawn to dusk. And as for that delicately ribbed bottle? A dressing table classic.