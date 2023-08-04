Millie Mackintosh Has Answered Some Very Personal Questions About Her Boob Job – And It’s Refreshingly Honest

Millie Mackintosh has had a very open and honest conversation about her breast surgery on her Instagram stories. Speaking candidly during a Q&A session yesterday, the former Made In Chelseastar revealed her reasons for undergoing surgery.

In April, trolls ruthlessly accused Millie Mackintosh of having a 'secret boob job,' after she posted a holiday snap on Instagram in a bikini. In response, the former reality star wrote for Grazia and in the refreshing open letter, she explained that she was happy with her choice. She wrote, 'Over the last 12 years my face, hair, body and every part of my physical entity has been commented on in some way. From being told I look too thin, too old and haggard or even days after giving birth to my first child during lockdown “I had clearly let myself go and piled on the pounds!” I was under no illusion it would go unnoticed, and I had no intention of concealing the choice I had made.' Adding, 'The truth is, I am really thrilled with the results.'

Answering her follower's questions on Instagram yesterday, she said of her surgery, 'It was something that I had always wanted to do, since being about 18. When I realised that the breasts I had alway dreamed of weren't going to show up for me. I thought okay, "I can work with what I've got" and I wore padded bras and I made peace with that.'

Millie revealed that after giving birth to her two daughters, Sienna, two, and Aurelia, 18 months with Made Chelsea co-star Hugo Taylor, that her body just didn't feel the same. 'When I was in my twenties and I was on the pill, my breasts were a B cup, but quite perky and then after breastfeeding both of the girls the skin just got so stretched, she told her followers. She continued, 'When I was breastfeeding they were enormous and when I was pregnant as well. Then what I was left with afterwards was a completely different, deflated, empty sack of skin that just did not make me feel like me anymore.' Adding, 'Honestly for me, this has been the best thing that I have done for myself.'

The former reality star said that her surgery gave her a 'boost in confidence.' She said, I had my surgery just before Mother's Day and it just felt like a lovely present to myself to make me feel like me again. It's given me a boost of confidence. I've really enjoyed wearing swimwear again this summer and it definitely made me feel much freer.' Millie added,'I've found confidence in my body again and it was just something I did for myself as a kind of reward for having babies.'

In the Q&A she also gave her followers full details about her breast surgery; from how she came to the decision on the size, shape and the Doctor she chose. Mackintosh also didn't shy away from the negative effects of breast surgery - including the pain. She admitted, 'The recovery was painful for the first week but compared to having two C-sections - it wasn't anywhere near as painful as that.' She continued, 'It was uncomfortable but I'd say the main pain was muscular pain.' She also revealed that the surgery did put a pause on a few mummy duties, 'I also had to be really careful not to pick up the girls for a couple of weeks which was really difficult - that was one of the hardest parts of the recovery.'