Why These Pictures Haunt Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no strangers to having their photo taken or appearing in front of the camera. Only this week, the couple were the picture of happiness as they were filmed announcing and congratulating the first-ever recipients of the Responsible Technology Youth Fund’s grants (with Meghan also embracing the latte trend as they did so).

Giving a sweet nod to their two children, son Archie, four and two-year-old Lilibet, Prince Harry said to one recipient, 'Thank you for doing everything that you do, our kids especially are incredibly grateful.'

However, while the former royals often look all-smiles in pictures, photos often lie. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, previously revealed how photos from a 2019 event at the Royal Albert Hall haunt her, thanks to the fact that they were taken at a time of emotional turmoil.

Speaking on the incendiary Oprah Winfrey interview in March 2021, Meghan looked back on the event. It was a Cirque du Soleil show called Totem, held at the iconic London venue in January of that year. Meghan was pregnant with baby Archie, and looked amazing in Roland Mouret sequins. But she didn’t feel amazing.

‘One of the things that still haunts me is this photograph that someone had sent me, we had to go to an official event at the Royal Albert Hall’, she recalled. ‘A friend said: “I know that you don't look at pictures, but oh my god, you guys look so great” and sent it to me.’

She zoomed in on the image, and says she saw ‘the truth of what that moment was’: just before leaving for the event, she had told her husband that she ‘didn't want to be alive anymore'. The revelation came alongside a deeper discussion of how her mental health suffered while she lived in the UK, with a senior palace aide allegedly failing to help.

©Getty

Prince Harry spoke to Oprah again for his docuseries The Me You Can't See, and opened up about that night, explaining: 'The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum and to now to be put in a position of losing another woman in my life — with a baby inside of her, our baby.

'The scariest thing for her was her clarity of thought. She hadn't "lost it". She wasn't crazy. She wasn't self-medicating, be it through pills or through alcohol. She was absolutely sober. She was completely sane. Yet in the quiet of night, these thoughts woke her up,' he says.

He went on to say, 'I'm somewhat ashamed of the way that I dealt with it. And of course, because of the system that we were in and the responsibilities and the duties that we had, we had a quick cuddle and then we had to get changed to jump in a convoy with a police escort and drive to the Royal Albert Hall for a charity event. Then step out into a wall of cameras and pretend as though everything's okay.

'There wasn't an option to say, "You know what, tonight, we're not going to go," because just imagine the stories that come from that.'

‘Every time those lights went down in that royal box, I was just weeping,’ Meghan explained in March 2021. ‘ [ Harry ] was gripping my hand and it was, “Okay an intermission's coming, the lights are about to come on, everyone's looking at us again”… and you had to just be “on” again. You have no idea what’s going on for someone behind closed doors. You've no idea,’ she said.

‘Even the people that smile the biggest smiles and shine the brightest lights, it seems.’

If you are struggling, call Samaritans on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org