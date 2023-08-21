17 Times Mariah Carey Was An Absolute Diva

In her 30+ years in the limelight, Mariah Carey has earned herself the reputation of being the ultimate diva — and for good reason. Take this account of what happened when she appeared on the first ever episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke back in 2015 as an example...

Apparently, Mariah Carey, 54, didn’t quite get the memo when she agreed to be on the show - the show where the comedian drives celebs seemingly in circles whilst singing along to their classic tracks. Simple, right? Not for Mariah.

Staying true to her diva-ish ways, she refused to sing, instead asking if they could ‘just drive around and have a chat’. Ah, Mariah. After eventually being persuaded to get into the car she then declared, ‘I'm not singing today, I was up all night!’

This interaction is only one of her most diva-like ways, but it got us thinking. For your viewing pleasure, we present the 17 most unforgettable Mariah-isms – from sleeping with 20 humidifiers to requesting 100 doves in her rider – illustrated through her most extravagant Instagram posts...

Gallery Mariah Carey's Diva Moments - Grazia 1 of 18 CREDIT: Instagram/mariahcarey Mariah Carey's Diva Moments Do not speak to Mariah the day before a performance. She cannot under any circumstances speak ahead of performing. If anyone wants to communicate with her they have to do so through writing or sign language so that she can preserve her voice. 2 of 18 CREDIT: Instagram/mariahcarey Mariah Carey's Diva Moments In case this isn't enough to preserve her heavenly tone, Mariah takes extra precaution and sleeps with 20 humidifiers in her room to care for her voice. Her bedroom even has a sloped ceiling to allow the water to drip down the sides. 3 of 18 CREDIT: Instagram/mariahcarey Mariah Carey's Diva Moments Mariah, vain? Non. Apparently the star went to extreme lengths to ensure her twins were welcomed into the world to the sweet, sweet sound (of her own voice). Mariah admitted she played a live version of her song 'Fantasy' so that they could hear the applause of a standing ovation as they entered the world. 4 of 18 CREDIT: Instagram/mariahcarey Mariah Carey's Diva Moments Mariah believes she should be treated like royalty, or even given presidential status, as she stormed out of President Obama's inauguration ceremony because she couldn't understand why she wasn't on the same table as the First Couple... 5 of 18 CREDIT: Instagram/mariahcarey Mariah Carey's Diva Moments Never speak over Mariah. During a 2008 Good Morning America performance of Touch My Body one of Mariah's backup vocalists was singing a bit too loud for her liking so Mariah didn't hold back and sang, 'Stop singing my part now, baby.' Awkward. 6 of 18 CREDIT: Instagram/mariahcarey Mariah Carey's Diva Moments Always lay out a red carpet for Queen Mariah. Back in 2005, Mariah made reservations to stay at the Baglioni Hotel in London. However, she refused to get out of her limousine until the hotel provided a red carpet lined with white candles. We feel bad even asking for room service... 7 of 18 CREDIT: Instagram/mariahcarey Mariah Carey's Diva Moments Her work day is designed to fit around her nap schedule. An idea we'll be pitching to our boss… 8 of 18 CREDIT: Instagram/mariahcarey Mariah Carey's Diva Moments Mariah reached next-level diva after appearing on the GMTV sofa back in 2009. After worrying her dress may crease, Mariah refused to sit down without assistance from two producers. 9 of 18 CREDIT: Instagram/mariahcarey Mariah Carey's Diva Moments Mariah doesn't celebrate birthdays and manages to dismiss any questions as regards to her age. Mariah told Out magazine, 'I don't count years, but I definitely rebuke them - I have anniversaries, not birthdays, because I celebrate life, darling.' 10 of 18 CREDIT: Instagram/mariahcarey Mariah Carey's Diva Moments Mariah is never in flats. She even takes it further than VB as proven when she appeared on MTV's Cribs using gym equipment in heels. She was once even quoted saying, 'I can't wear flat shoes. My feet repel them.' Obv. 11 of 18 CREDIT: Instagram/mariahcarey Mariah Carey's Diva Moments In 2009, Mariah Carey was in charge of turning on the Christmas lights at Westfield shopping centre. Mariah reportedly requested 20 white kittens and 100 white doves to be released upon arrival. Just because. Her request wasn't fulfilled. 12 of 18 CREDIT: Instagram/mariahcarey Mariah Carey's Diva Moments Don't ever try and put mascara on Mariah. The singer admitted to US Weekly magazine, 'I hate mascara. I never wear it. Whenever a makeup artist tries to put it on me, I throw a fit.' You've been warned. 13 of 18 CREDIT: Instagram/mariahcarey Mariah Carey's Diva Moments Don't ever ask her for a selfie with Mariah if you've got a selfie stick. 'That way, I can control it. I don't need to take a selfie with someone from their bleak angle; I don't care for that,' she told Buzzfeed. 14 of 18 CREDIT: Instagram/mariahcarey Mariah Carey's Diva Moments Perhaps the most infamous line of all time now. Remember when Mariah claimed she'd never heard of J-Lo? We'll leave it there. 15 of 18 CREDIT: Instagram/mariahcarey Mariah Carey's Diva Moments Turns out Mariah feels the same way about lighting as she does her camera angles as the singer explained in her reality show why she wears sunglasses indoors. 'I have a rule which states that I will not be seen in fluorescent lighting without sunglasses,' she said. 'I know it's very Nineties.' 16 of 18 CREDIT: Instagram/mariahcarey Mariah Carey's Diva Moments Back in 2008, Mariah was required to fly low-budget for film Tennessee. She surprisingly agreed but of course booked out the entire plane so she could have the cabin all to herself. Goals. 17 of 18 CREDIT: Instagram/mariahcarey Mariah Carey's Diva Moments In 2011, Mariah appeared on online shopping channel HSN to sell jewellery and demanded the camera crew only film her from her good angles. She also wasn't best impressed when her earrings fetched for a mere £27... 18 of 18 CREDIT: Getty LA Pride in the Park - Day 2 And the latest Mariah diva story is a rumour that she requests 100 doves in her rider when she's on tour. It's obviously a completely insane request, but diva is as diva does!

