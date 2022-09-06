‘It Hasn’t Been A Wonderful, Exciting Time’: Martha From MAFS Australia Has Bravely Opened Up About Her Difficult Pregnancy

by Bonnie McLaren and Georgia Aspinall |

If you were anything like us, then you might have spent most of lockdown (three?) becoming obsessed with the group of Australians on Married At First Sight Aus season six. noopener noreferrer}. With wine-swilling, cheating and some true love, it was the tonic most of us needed to get us through that horrendous period of time.

Many of the couples on the show did not work out - Mike and Heidi, Dino and Melissa, and who can forget Jessika leaving Mick for Dan? But some did actually find The One. Cam and Jules actually got married, and now have a child! Our favourite success story though? Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli. The pair got engaged in December last year, and have just announced they're having a baby!

The news comes after a long social media hiatus from Martha, who revealed during the announcement that she is sadly suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum - which results in severe and persistent nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.

'It hasn't been this exciting, wonderful time for us,' Martha wrote online. 'I don't want to sound like I'm complaining because we are so excited, so happy... but there was no relief, it's 24/7. I literally didn't get out of bed for two months I was so sick, I couldn't eat or drink anything, there were days I didn't even get up to pee. I lost 10kilos in five weeks, we've been in and out of the emergency room and hospital, but here in Melbourne I'm seeing an amazing doctor who has given me some medication which has literally been life-changing.'

The couple thanked followers for sharing their well wishes during Martha's time off social media, which has been reported in the tabloids as a due to a 'mystery illness'.

Who are Martha and Michael from MAFS Australia?

The reality show love story began in 2019 when the couple met on MAFS Australia, which aired in the UK a year later during the pandemic. At the time, Michael was a PE teacher while Martha was a makeup artist. Both have now left their former careers behind to focus full time on content creation, although Michael has continued his fitness endeavours as an online PT with business Tru Fit by Michael. They have nearly 1 million followers between them, with fans of MAFS still keen to follow their relationship.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2021, with the most recent baby news coming as 'a complete surprise' to the couple.