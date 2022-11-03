  1. Home
So… MAFS’ Kwame Has Released A Single That Has To Be Heard To Be Believed

Yeah, it’s pretty bad…

Kwame MAFS UK
by Daisy Hall |
If you watched the latest series of Married At First Sight UK, you’ll know that Kwame- who was partnered with Kasia on the show- wasn’t quite cut out to be a reality star, and now, it looks like he can add rapper/ singer to that list after releasing a single called ‘Love So Real’.

Because it’s bad. Not even funny bad, cringey bad.

With lyrics including, ‘My dick long like a placenta’ and ‘Hold this piece in your dentures’, ‘Love So Real’ is clearly going nowhere near the top 40, but we’d definitely suggest giving it a listen if you need a good laugh.

There’s also an accompanying music video that’s - if it’s possible - even cringier than the actual track itself.

He may have been keen to take it slow with Kasia whilst on MAFS, but if this song and video are anything to go by, Kwame thinks of himself as a bit of an 'animal' in the bedroom...

Fans have taken to Twitter to absolutely slate the track with one commenting, “At least it’s understandable why Kasia was not Kwame’s type. I think she has all her own teeth. No dentures for his piece unfortunately.”

Another listener tweeted, “These are some of the most offensive bars I’ve heard in a hot minute, and that includes the men objectifying women bars.”

We need to get a live reaction from Kasia ASAP.

