Love Island’s Davide Reveals How He Really Feels About Ekin-Su Appearing On Dancing On Ice

Last night the NTAs was awash with famous faces making their way down the red carpet but naturally it was couple goals: Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu who caught our eye, so we just had to grab them for a quick chat.

After it was announced last week that Ekin Su will be taking part in the next series of Dancing on Ice, following in the footsteps of her fellow Love Islanders Maura Higgins and Wes Nelson- whose relationships both broke down after their appearances on the show we should add- we asked Davide how he was feeling about her taking part.

Being his usual charming and hilarious self, Davide, who has admitted to turning down the opportunity to appear on the hit ITV show, told us, “I’m sure she’s going to be great, but I’ll be supportive no matter how well she does. I’m not worried about her being partnered with a man - I know she wants me!”

When asked if he was looking forward to seeing her in all the sexy outfits he responded, “Of course. But I already see her in sexy outfits.”

The 2022 NTAs saw a lot of this year’s Love Islanders reuniting on the red carpet including a beaming Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page with their fellow couple Indiyah Pollack and Dami Hope.

We also couldn’t help but notice Paige Thorne and Adam Collard - who walked the red carpet with Samira Mighty -unsurprisingly take great pains to avoid each other.

When we chatted to Adam, he admitted that the two had gone their separate ways but that he wished her all the best saying, “We’re not together anymore but she’s a great girl. She knows the truth about what exactly went down between us, and I’m not really bothered about anyone’s opinion about our break-up other than hers. I’ll always have a soft spot in my heart for her. I’m going to focus on myself for a bit, no distractions.”