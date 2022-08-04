Love Island’s Luke Trotman Is ‘Engaged’ To New Girlfriend

Love Island fan favourite Luke Trotman is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend Chelsea Menna following a whirlwind three-month romance. The ex-Islander is thought to have popped the big question last month.

The news may come as surprise to Love Island fans who were heavily invested in his relationship from the show; viewers will remember his long-term relationship with Siânnise Fudge. The pair coupled up during Love Island's first winter edition in 2020 and moved in together shortly after the show ended. The couple were seemingly going from strength to strength - even creating a successful clothing line together. However, after nearly two years of dating, the pair called time on their relationship in November 2021. The pair never made a public statement on their split and quietly went their separate ways. In an Instagram Q&A Siânnise told fans, 'I am very much single and I'm content with that right now.'

Luke and Chelsea reportedly now live together at the same property in Battersea, London, that the ex-Islander once shared with Siânnise and their dog Nala. The newly engaged couple now have a pooch of their own called Tequila. A source told MailOnline about their first encounter, 'It was love at first sight with Luke and Chelsea. Their romance blossomed overnight into a serious relationship and although it's not been long, they both know they're the one for each other.' They continued, 'Luke has made London feel like home for Chelsea who's from Australia and they're very happy together.'

According to her Instagram Chelsea is a journalist from Australia and also regularly works in TV. It is reported that her most recent gig included working behind the scenes on a new Netflix tennis docuseries by the makers of F1 hit Drive to Survive.

In March, Siânnise denied reports that she was dating model Chris Beviere, saying, 'No I don’t have a new boyfriend & I’m currently not dating.' She added on her Instagram stories, 'Unless it’s come from my mouth or I have publicly posted/announced something regarding me having a new boyfriend, then I am very much single & I’m content with that right now.'