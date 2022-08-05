Love Island’s Kem Cetinay ‘Shaken Up’ After Horror Car Crash

A fatal car crash involving Love Island contestant Kem Cetinay has tragically left a motorcyclist dead and the reality star 'shaken up'. The car accident is reported to have occurred after the biker crashed into Kem's Mercedes G-Wagon 4x4 near his home in Essex.

It has been reported that Kem has been assisting the police with their investigations and is not at fault for the accident, nor was he arrested at the scene. Insiders have revealed that he is absolutely 'devastated' by the incident and has always been a sensible driver.

The reality stars representative told the press, 'Kem was involved in a road traffic accident close to his home in the Brentwood area at approximately 11.30am. Tragically, a motorcyclist died in the collision. Kem has been assisting the police and is being treated purely as a witness to the incident. They stated, 'Kem will be making no further comment on this matter aside to offer his deepest condolences, prayers and sympathies to the motorcyclist's family and friends.'

An unnamed person who witnessed the collision told The Sun, 'I feel for him. He watched someone die in front of his eyes. We all recognised him. He was talking to someone on the phone saying that there had been a smash and that he was worried - he was completely in shock.'

The eyewitness added, 'He did nothing wrong. There were about six witnesses and we all saw what happened. The biker had overtaken us all and ended up on the wrong side of the road when he smashed head-on into Kem's car at about 60mph on a 30mph road. The driver of the motorbike flew about 20ft into the air before landing on the road.'