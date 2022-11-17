Love Island Fans Are Convinced That Luca Bish Was Blindsided By Gemma Owen’s Break Up Announcement

It's official: The first Love Island 2022 couple bites the dust. Last night Gemma Owen and Luca Bish announced they have now parted ways after three months together. However, fans are convinced that Luca was blindsided by the announcement.

Gemma took to Instagram to share the news writing, 'I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn't an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for both of us right now.' She added, 'Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters.'

Luca said in his statement, 'Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.

'I would have liked to have had some time to process this privately but as you all already now know, Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways. We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure.'

He added, 'I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island. We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her.'

However fans of the couple have taken to Twitter insisting Luca didn't see the announcement coming. One fan wrote, 'Wow, from Luca's statement you can see he had no idea that Gemma was about to announce their split.'

At the ITV Palooza the day before their breakup Luca seemed to be in positive spirits about their relationship. He told Grazia, 'Me and Gemma are unbelievable. We were on the phone before I got here and I'm travelling back up to Chester to see her tomorrow.'

He also gushed about their recent holiday to Dubai saying, 'It was surreal. It was nice to be with her family and enjoy ourselves.' When questioned about Christmas plans with Gemma he said, 'It's our first Christmas together. I haven't started shopping yet but I better start soon.'