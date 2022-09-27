Love Island 2022 Stars Become Step-Siblings After Shock Wedding

Despite the show only finishing last month, we’ve already had our first Love Island 2022 wedding. And whilst we were hoping it would be Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu, they’ve been pipped to the post by a surprising couple: Casa Amor bombshells George Tasker and Mollie Salmon’s mum and dad.

Yep, George and Mollie are now step-siblings after their parents met behind the scenes of the ITV2 Love Island reunion episode and got married in St Ives earlier this month.

After sharing a series of pictures of the wedding day to his Instagram, George was forced to admit that it wasn’t him and Mollie who had gotten together, it was in fact his mum and her dad.

In a short video on his Instagram story, George – who you’ll remember got “intimate” with Ekin-Su under the covers in Casa Amor- explained, “So basically, absolute madness, my mum has married Mollie’s dad. So now we are stepbrother and stepsister, which is mad.”

He continued, “They met at the reunion about a month ago and since then got engaged and got married.”

Whilst George set his sights on Ekin-Su in the villa and described her as being at “the top of [ his ] list”, Mollie found herself the centre of two different guys affections in Casa Amor: Davide and Jacques O’Neill.

After Jacques eventually went for the red-lipped Cheyanne Kerr despite having a smooch with Mollie earlier that same day, Mollie started sharing a bed with Davide, who gave her a kiss before they went to sleep.

Despite this, neither George nor Mollie made it into the main villa and their Love Island journey was short-lived leaving them single.