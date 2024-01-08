What Did Kylie Jenner Said To Timothée Chalamet In That Viral Golden Globes Clip?

And the award for Most Talked About Relationship Debut goes to... Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. While we've known that Kylie and Timothée were an item for a while now, the couple made their first *official* awards appearance together at the Golden Globes, and people have a lot to say about it.

Whether it be the rumoured drama with Selena Gomez – who apparently whispered to Taylor Swift that she asked to take a picture with Timothée and Kylie Jenner said no – or their impressive public displays of affection, Kylie and Timothée (that's Kimothee to you) were one of the biggest talking points of the night.

The pair have been dating since April last year and first went public at a Beyoncé concert in September. The Golden Globes was their first official appearance together, so the camera frequently panned to the hot, young couple while they were sitting at their table. But Kimothee seemed to take no notice and remained in their own little world. Either that or they were given instructions to gaze longingly into each other's eyes on cue, who knows.

They garnered so much attention that the Golden Globes ad breaks were even described as a 'Kylie and Timothée fan cam' by someone on X (Twitter). And in one viral clip, the pair appear to be having an intimate conversation as Kylie plays with Timothée's necklace, and fans (and lip readers alike) have been trying to work out what they're saying.