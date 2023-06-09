Here’s How Those Kelis And Bill Murray Romance Rumours Started

There are whisperings of a new couple on the block, and it’s one that no one saw coming.

‘Milkshake’ singer Kelis has reportedly struck up a surprising relationship with actor Bill Murray. It was reported that the singer had been ‘getting close’ to the Ghostbusters actor – who is 30 years her senior - for a while now.

Last weekend, Bill was spotted supporting his rumoured new beau after watching a number of her recent shows. Father-of-six Bill was also pictured during Kelis’s set at the Mighty Hoopla festival in South London, before the pair posed together for a picture backstage.

Kelis and Bill Murray backstage together, 2023.

The rumoured new romance comes just over a year after Kelis’s heartbreak. Last March, the star lost her second huband, Mike Mora, to stomach cancer.

And those close to the couple have shared that their might be a bittersweet reason behind their newest romance – after Bill faced his own share of heartbreak in the past. The legendary actor was married to second wife Jennifer Butler from 1997 to 2008, before Jennifer passed suddenly aged just 57 in 2021.

Sources close to the couple told The U.S Sun, ‘They’ve both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them. Whatever it is that brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.’

Following reports of the budding romance that’s taken the world by shock, fans took to Twitter to share their reactions – with memes a plenty.

One fan wrote, ‘Kelis’s milkshake bringing Bill Murray to the yard was predicted by no one, absolutely nobody,’ as another agreed, ‘Bill Murray dating Kelis was not on my bingo card.’

And bringing memes aplenty to the yard, one fan shared a throwback snap with the caption ‘Photo of the Ghostbusters congratulating Bill Murray for bagging Kelis.’