Kris Jenner Talks ‘Guilt’ For Exposing Her Children To The ‘Dark’ Side Of Fame

by Charley Ross |

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner got real with daughter Kim Kardashian about the ‘curse’ she feels she’s imposed on her family by bringing fame into their lives.

On a new episode of The Kardashians, the mother-daughter duo got into it about the trade off that Kris Jenner and her family have made by allowing fame and wealth into their lives, and the impact it’s had.

‘We’ve built this amazing life for ourselves, and sometimes I feel like it can be a curse,’ Kris said. ‘Sometimes, I feel like I’ve helped build something that can also be a burden. The haters, they’re so brutal sometimes. And I feel bad that I brought this element to our lives. It’s hard, it’s a struggle.’

Kim was quick to defend Kris and tried to assuage the guilt she was feeling: ‘you shouldn’t feel that way’

‘It weighs heavy on my heart a lot,” Kris explained. ‘Now, sometimes I just feel guilty about the other side of the coin.’

She went on to describe the ‘negativity’ that can come with the fortune and lifestyle the family now has: ‘We’ve created this life, [ which is ] not only a big responsibility, but it also can be very negative,' she says, with Kim agreeing.

‘I think that this life that we live, as beautiful as it is, we get blamed for everything. Everything’s our fault,’ Kris added, referring to the scrutiny the family receives, particularly with daughter Khloe getting ‘blamed’ for her partner Tristan cheating or if he loses a basketball game.

'I feel so bad for you guys, that you have to bear that on certain days,' Kris admits.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 18: Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner at her first-ever KKW Beauty and Fragrance pop-up opening at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles on June 20th, 2018 (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for ABA)

While Kim was understanding of Kris’s guilt around their situation, she was insistent that these problems were ‘all part of our journey’.

‘I get where my mom is coming from, because this past year has really been wild for our family,” she said in confessional.

‘But this is all a part of our journey. God makes no mistakes. All of this is happening for us, for the lessons that we have to learn here on this planet,” she adds.

Kris elaborated more about feeling her children’s pain in confessional, as well as the ‘dark’ sides of their lives.

‘When my kids are in pain, I’m in pain,’ she explained. ‘When my kids hurt, I hurt, and I never know what I’m gonna wake up to. It could be the greatest day in the world and just feeling so blessed to be alive. Or it could be a little dark, and there could be things going on that we can’t control.’

Towards the end of the conversation, Kim spoke passionately about needing Kris to not live in guilt. ‘You can’t live like that,’ she said.

Kim stressed that the family had on their own journeys: ‘we wanted this and you just helped us fulfil our dreams and like what our potential was, you know.

‘Life is about hardships and how you get through them. And we know how to get through them. That’s the one thing we do. I think, the Kardashians, like, we don’t stoop to anyone’s level, and we get through things, and we get through them together. Thank God we have each other. Thank God we have that support system. That is what I base a lot of my sanity on.’