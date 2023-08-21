Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Complete Relationship Timeline

It's been a whole year since one of Hollywood's favourite love stories came full circle. 20 years after they met and got engaged for the first time, and 18 years after they broke up, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally tied the knot last summer.
Sharing a wedding photo with her 250 million followers on Instagram to celebrate the couple's one year anniversary, JLo wrote: 'Dear Ben, Sitting here alone/ Looking at my ring ring/ Feeling overwhelmed/ It makes me wanna sing sing/ How did we end up here/ Without a rewind/ Oh my/ This is my life… Jennifer.' Well, we think that speaks for itself.
But just in case you wanted to take a walk down memory lane, from their meet-cute on set on Gigli to their first red carpet appearance, here is the complete timeline of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship. Enjoy!
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline - Grazia
December 2001
Ben and Jen meet for the first time on the set of Gigli. The film performs....not well, shall we say, but it brought us Bennifer so it's not all bad.
July 2002
Months later, Jennifer files for divorce from her then-husband, Cris Judd, citing 'irreconcilable differences.' The statement from their lawyers read, 'Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd have announced they have resolved all issues arising out of their marriage. The resolution was extremely amicable...The two will remain friends.'
September 2002
In the autumn of 2002, Ben and Jen begin filming their next movie together, Jersey Girl.
November 2002
Then, in November, Ben proposed to JLo with a pink-diamond solitaire chosen by himself and custom-made by Harry Winston. Speaking to Diane Sawyer, Jen said the proposal was 'traditional, but also in a very spectacular way, as of course Ben would do. It was very, very beautiful.'
November 2002
Also in November 2002, Ben starred in the music video for JLo's Jenny from the Block. In 2008, though, Ben came out to say he regretted being in the music video: 'If I have a regret, it was doing the music video. But that happened years ago. I've moved on...It not only makes me look like a petulant fool, but it surely qualifies as ungentlemanly?'
December 2002
The couple make their first red carpet appearance together at the premiere of Maid in Manhattan.
September 2003
Days before their wedding was scheduled to go ahead, the couple called off the ceremony, releasing a joint statement that said, 'Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realised that something was awry. We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.'
January 2004
Then, in January 2004, a spokesperson for Jennifer Lopez released a statementconfirming Bennifer was no more: 'I am confirming the report that Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy.'
June 2004
In June 2004, Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony. The two would be married for seven years and have two children together, twins Emme Maribel Muniz and Maximillian David Muniz.
June 2005
A year later, Ben marries actress Jennifer Garner in a private ceremony. Their marriage would last until 2015 and the pair have three children together: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.
June 2014
In June 2014, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony officially divorced.
January 2015
Speaking to HuffPost Live in 2015, JLo said of the Gigli era when she first met and got together with Ben: 'It was pretty tough...it was a very badly reviewed film. I was in a high-profile relationship at the time that fell apart in a really bad way, and so the kind of mix of those two things and the tabloid press had just come into existence at the time, so I was like a poster child for that moment. I was in the tabloids every other week about how my life was falling apart. It was a tough time.' She went on the say that she had 'no regrets' about her relationship with Ben: 'I would do it all over again I think. I really would. Even the relationship part.'
March 2016
Then, the next year, Jen told People that when she first met Ben, she 'felt like, "Okay, this is it."' She went on to say: 'Sometimes I feel like what you think people are and how you see them when you love them is different than what they reveal later. I think different time, different thing, who knows what could've happened, but there was a genuine love there.'
March 2017
In March 2017, JLo and ARod begin dating. The couple will get engaged two years later in March 2019.
October 2018
In October 2018, the divorce between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner is officially settled.
February 2020
Speaking to The New York Times in February 2020, Ben says of Jennifer: 'She's the real thing. I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That's fucking baller.'
April 2021
In a statement exclusive to TODAY, JLo and ARod announce their split: 'We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.'
April 2021
Following her split from ARod, Ben is seen visiting Jen at her home in LA. A source told People: 'They are friends. They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years.'
May 2021
May 2021 was a big month for Bennifer! First, Ben compliments Jen for her InStyle cover, saying, 'She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.'Then, they both attended the Vax Live concert event where Jen sang a song she wrote about Ben in 2002. And now, they reportedly went on holiday together in Montana, with a source telling TMZ that they're 'just friends.' Sure...
2021 the pair announce they are back together
In July 2021, it's confirmed that Bennifer is back ON. 19 years after they first met, they were brought back together and it warmed all of our hearts.
Ben and Jen wed in July 2022
I'd like them to play themselves in the movie! At long last, in July 2022, the couple finally got married in Las Vegas before celebrating with friends and family in a lavish second ceremony at Ben's home in Georgia. And yes, JLo even performed for her new groom. They never knew a love like this before...
Ben and Jen at premiere
Fast forward to 2023 and the couple are going strong. They recently purchased a $60m Beverly Hills mansion to house their blended family (where Ben also hosted a no holds barred bday bash for his new wife) with 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms and a whiskey lounge. While Ben might not always look happy on the red carpet, by all accounts, it seems the reunited couple are happier than ever.
READ MORE: A Complete Timeline of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Relationship
READ MORE: Lily James And Matt Smith's Full Relationship Timeline
READ MORE: A Definitive Timeline Of Kate And William's Royal Romance